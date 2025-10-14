Technology News
Google Meet Now Lets You Apply AI-Powered Makeup Effects During Video Calls

Google Meet's AI-powered makeup effects allow users to choose from 12 new studio makeup looks.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Meet users can enable the AI-powered makeup feature in the Google Meet settings

Highlights
  • Google Meet is rolling out AI-powered makeup effects
  • This feature will be off by default
  • The feature allows users to apply virtual foundation, blush, and lipstick
Google Meet has announced new features aimed at improving the hybrid work experience and video call productivity of users. The tech giant has started rolling out the AI-powered makeup effects on both web and mobile platforms. Users can choose from 12 studio-like makeup looks, ranging from minimal, polished looks to professional styles, to feel more comfortable and confident in their appearance during video calls. The feature is disabled by default and must be turned on manually. The AI-powered makeup feature will be available to all supported Google Meet accounts over the next two weeks.

Google Meet Lets Users Apply Virtual Blush, Foundation and Lipstick

The company announced the addition of AI-powered makeup effects for Google Meet via its Workspace blog on Monday. The feature lets users choose from 12 new studio makeup looks, with a range of options from a polished, professional touch to a more expressive flair. User preferences will be saved for the next meeting. The company has shared a video of product lead Daniela demonstrating the AI-powered makeup effects.

The makeup feature allows users to apply virtual foundation, blush, and lipstick that remain consistent on their face even as they move or perform everyday movements like sipping coffee. The feature is currently rolling out to Google Meet on mobile devices and the Web. The rollout started on October 8, and it is expected to be available in all supported accounts within 15 days.

The makeup feature is disabled by default, and Google Meet users can enable it in the Google Meet settings. The feature is available to users with Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Google One, and Google Workspace Individual accounts.

Google Meet's new AI-based makeup effects will likely be appreciated by employees using the platform through their work accounts. It is expected to be beneficial for users who prefer to keep their cameras off when not feeling camera-ready. Google launched the two portrait touch-up modes for Meet in October 2023 on mobile devices. The feature was extended to Google Meet on the web in March last year.

Filters and facial enhancements are common on video-sharing platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. Google Meet's competing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have long offered beautification features, like skin smoothing and virtual makeup.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google Meet Update, Google Meet Features
