Google first introduced emoji reactions to Google Meet in 2023, allowing users to share quick reactions during calls. The feature, until now, was limited to just nine basic reactions, like thumbs up or down. Now, Google is expanding the emoji reactions feature with the full emoji library. This update offers users a wider range of expressive options to make meetings more engaging and personal. The rollout is underway and will be enabled by default for all Google Workspace users.

Google has announced via its Workspace blog that Google Meet users now have access to the complete emoji library for in-meeting reactions. This update allows participants to increase their engagement during meetings through a wider variety of emojis. Earlier, the platform offered a limited set of just nine basic emoji reactions for use during calls.

The company confirmed that the full emoji reaction feature in Google Meet will be enabled by default. Admins can manage this setting at the domain, OU and group level. Hosts and co-hosts can disable it through host controls. There is an option to disable the full emoji picker while retaining the basic emoji bar.

The Google Meet hardware rooms can not access the extended reaction emoji list, but they can display them. Similarly, Google notes that livestream viewers cannot send reactions from the extended set but can view them. Also, users joining via the Companion mode with their personal device can send extended emoji reactions.

Initially, iOS users can only view extended reactions sent from other platforms. According to Google, the full emoji support on iOS "will be added at a later point in time".

The feature is currently rolling out to users with Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus. It is expected to reach all supported accounts within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Google Meet has been introducing various new features for its mobile and Web platforms recently. The company recently launched the AI-powered makeup effects. This allows users to choose from 12 new studio makeup looks. It also added waiting rooms to the platform.