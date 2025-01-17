Technology News
English Edition
Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles

The AI-powered prompt feedback feature can be found underneath the prompt box in the edit profile menu.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 January 2025 17:53 IST
Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles

Photo Credit: Hinge

The AI feature is available to all Hinge users

Highlights
  • Hinge’s AI feature is powered by the GPT-4o AI model
  • Prompt feedback gives three levels of response
  • The feature also tells the user what needs to be added or changed
Hinge introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature on Wednesday that will enable users of the dating app to build a unique and interesting profile. Dubbed "Prompt Feedback", the new AI feature shares personalised feedback when a user responds to a suggested text prompt. This is the first AI feature in the Match Group-owned dating app, and is aimed at helping users avoid generic, boring, or cliché responses. Notably, the AI tool is available to all users on the platform and does not require purchasing a subscription.

Hinge Launches Platform's First AI Feature

In a press release, the dating app detailed the new AI feature. Citing data from research conducted internally, Hinge claimed that likes on text prompts are 47 percent more likely to result in a date as compared to likes on photos. However, 63 percent of the users on the platform said they struggle to write unique and interesting answers to prompts. The company said that this feedback led to the development of the feature.

Notably, Hinge works slightly differently than typical dating apps where users swipe right or left on profiles to match or reject a profile. Instead, Hinge lets users like and comment on photos and text prompts to start a conversation. This means the more interesting these responses are, the higher the chance of getting a like on them.

hinge ai prompt feedback Hinge AI Prompt Feedback

Hinge AI Prompt Feedback
Photo Credit: Hinge

Hinge's Prompt Feedback is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o mini AI model and offers personalised suggestions to users' text prompt answers. The feature can be found by tapping on the profile icon placed at the bottom right corner and then tapping on the small pencil icon at the top of the profile picture. This opens the edit profile interface where users can add or remove photos, fill in bio information, and write prompts.

Upon selecting a suggested text prompt, users can begin typing their responses in the text field. Once done, the bottom of the text field now shows a sparkle icon followed by the text “Get feedback”. Tapping on it shows one of the three feedback from the AI — “Great Answer”, “Try a Small Change”, and “Go a Little Deeper”.

The feature also offers a detailed analysis when a user taps on the initial feedback. A new page opens, and the user can see what exactly is missing or needs to be changed to make the prompt more unique. Hinge stated that feedback is private, and users get an option to either update their answer or keep the original one.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
