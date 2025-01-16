Google Workspace subscription prices for businesses were hiked in select regions on Thursday. The company said that the overall value of the subscription is being increased as the artificial intelligence (AI) services across different Workspace apps will now be available across all plans. This means those paying for any Workspace subscription will now get to use all the Gemini AI tools. Previously, the Gemini-powered AI features were available with a separate monthly add-on plan priced at $20 in the US and Rs. 1,950 in India.

Google Bundles Gemini AI Features into Workspace Subscriptions

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the restructuring of the Business and Enterprise Workspace subscription plans. So far, companies would have to pay the standard subscription charges to access the different Workspace apps and an additional add-on fee to access the integrated Gemini tools.

However, Google has now ditched the Gemini add-on and bundled these features into the Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, and Enterprise subscriptions. In the US, the price hike is $2 (roughly Rs. 173), and the lowest tier now costs $14 (roughly Rs. 1,200) instead of $12 (roughly Rs. 1,040) a month. Notably, in India, the prices appear to not have been changed. However, the pricing page now lists AI features among the plans' benefits.

Justifying the price hike, Google said, “A customer using the Workspace Business Standard plan with a Gemini Business add-on previously paid $32 per user, per month. Now, that same customer will pay just $14 per user, per month — only $2 more than they were paying for Workspace without Gemini.”

With this, Workspace users can access Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, Vids, and more. Additionally, they will also get access to the Gemini Advanced chatbot and access all the Gemini models available to paid subscribers. The subscription will also offer access to NotebookLM Plus, the premium version of Google's AI-powered research assistant platform.

The new changes offer a significantly increased value to those organisations that were either already paying for the Gemini add-on or were planning to get the AI tools. However, the businesses that were happy with just the basic Workspace features will now have to pay an increased amount for them.