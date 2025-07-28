The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie

The Plot is a Korean crime Thriller drama that is now streaming on digital screens. The movie follows a contract killer named Brian, who plots the murders, but his life turns upside down as he escapes an assassination. To determine the prime culprit, he begins to suspect everyone around him. The action and thriller sequences are exceptional in the movie. Likewise, the movie will keep the audience hooked to their seats with suspense and a lot of gripping drama. Watch now.

When and Where to Watch The Plot

The Plot is now streaming on Lionsgate Play, in the English Language. The movie is only accessible to subscribers.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Plot

Directed by Lee Yo-Sup, The Plot is a crime thriller movie that revolves around Brian, a contract killer. Brian is an expert in portraying murders as accidents; however, things take a wild turn when one of his planned accidents mysteriously takes him to the target. As he escapes death, he begins to investigate the culprit, and each one of his team members comes under his suspicion. While trying to navigate his assassination, the mystery keeps getting intense. The movie will leave the audience with a lot of mysteries and unresolved questions in the climax.

Cast and Crew of The Plot

This Korean Thriller is packed with a promising star cast, including actors like Gang Dong-Won, Lee Mi-Sook, Tang Joon-Sung, Yoon Bok-in, Lee Doo-Seok, and more. The movie has been directed and written by Lee Yo-Soup, accompanied by Kam-Yuen Szeto and Lik-Kei Tang. Eugene Lee and Hyo-Jin Oh are the producers. The music composition has been delivered by Chong Jee-Hong and Kim Tae-Seong, while the cinematography has been crafted by Ki S. Hwang.

Reception of The Plot

The movie was theatrically released on May 29th, 2024, where it received a not-so-good response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.8/10. The makers are hoping for success on the digital screens.