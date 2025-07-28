Technology News
English Edition

The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie

Brian, a contract killer, is set on the quest to hunt for a culprit, when his planned murder goes upside down and he escapes a near-death experience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 July 2025 22:03 IST
The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

The Plot is now streaming on Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • The Plot is a Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  • The movie follows a contract killer whose planned murder is turned upside
  • Streaming now, only on Lionsgate Play
Advertisement

The Plot is a Korean crime Thriller drama that is now streaming on digital screens. The movie follows a contract killer named Brian, who plots the murders, but his life turns upside down as he escapes an assassination. To determine the prime culprit, he begins to suspect everyone around him. The action and thriller sequences are exceptional in the movie. Likewise, the movie will keep the audience hooked to their seats with suspense and a lot of gripping drama. Watch now.

When and Where to Watch The Plot

The Plot is now streaming on Lionsgate Play, in the English Language. The movie is only accessible to subscribers.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Plot

Directed by Lee Yo-Sup, The Plot is a crime thriller movie that revolves around Brian, a contract killer. Brian is an expert in portraying murders as accidents; however, things take a wild turn when one of his planned accidents mysteriously takes him to the target. As he escapes death, he begins to investigate the culprit, and each one of his team members comes under his suspicion. While trying to navigate his assassination, the mystery keeps getting intense. The movie will leave the audience with a lot of mysteries and unresolved questions in the climax.

Cast and Crew of The Plot

This Korean Thriller is packed with a promising star cast, including actors like Gang Dong-Won, Lee Mi-Sook, Tang Joon-Sung, Yoon Bok-in, Lee Doo-Seok, and more. The movie has been directed and written by Lee Yo-Soup, accompanied by Kam-Yuen Szeto and Lik-Kei Tang. Eugene Lee and Hyo-Jin Oh are the producers. The music composition has been delivered by Chong Jee-Hong and Kim Tae-Seong, while the cinematography has been crafted by Ki S. Hwang.

Reception of The Plot

The movie was theatrically released on May 29th, 2024, where it received a not-so-good response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.8/10. The makers are hoping for success on the digital screens.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, LionsgatePlay, Korean, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google’s AI-Powered Virtual Try-On Shopping Feature Now Rolling Out to Select Users
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Claws of Awaji Expansion Will Release in September, New Game+ Coming Next Week

Related Stories

The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  3. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  5. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  6. Top Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  7. Skullcandy Icon ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
  8. Vivo T4R 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  9. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  10. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G With AI Features Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »