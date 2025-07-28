Technology News
Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter

A quirky Telugu crime comedy where a fake kidnapping turns chaotic. Parijatha Parvam now streaming on LionsgatePlay.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 July 2025 21:30 IST
Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter

Photo Credit: OTT Play

Now it is streaming on LionsgatePlay

Highlights
  • Diected by Santosh Kambhampati and Streaming now on LionsgatePlay
  • Telugu crime comedy with a unique plot and IMDb rating of 6.2
  • Features Chaitanya Rao, Shraddha Das, and Sunil
Parijatha Parvam is a Telugu film that combines crime and comedy elements, written and directed by Santosh Kambhampati. This film blends different humour and a kidnapping plot which goes wrong. The characters include Chaitanya and Harsha, who make a plan of ransom kidnapping and find out later that many parties are there who are trying to kidnap the same person. The story takes a ride to confusion and chaos, further it gets entangled. Although the storyline is offbeat, it is quite entertaining at the same time. It will keep the audience clutched to their seat till the end with the natural humour instincts.

When and Where to Watch Parijatha Parvam

This movie got released on April 19, 2024, and now it is streaming on LionsgatePlay. The viewers can watch it from their homes.

Trailer and Plot of Parijatha Parvam

The trailer of the movie runs in a chaotic comedy, in which a plan which looked harmless takes a wild turn. It takes us to the group that plans a pseudo kidnapping for getting money, and then finds themselves stuck with the real gangsters and unexpected results. The story revolves around misfits, wherein Chaitanya goes for a simple kidnapping plan but gets caught up by another group. The lines between real and phoney blur further and lead to suspense, laughter, and more. It makes this story a fun, wrapped crime and comedy journey.

Cast and Crew of Parijatha Parvam

Parijatha Parvam consists of Chaitanya Rao, Shraddha Das, Sunil, Harsha Chemudu and Srikanth Iyengar. It has been directed and screenplayed by Santosh Kambhampati. The film has been produced by Vanamali Creations.

Reception and Buzz

The movie has blended views regarding its storyline and humour approach, with a rating of 6.2 at IMDb out of 10. Although there has been a lot of hubbub about it on social media and viewers actually enjoy this unique concept of matching a crime with comedy.

 

Further reading: Parijatha Parvam, Parijatha Parvam LionsgatePlay, Telugu crime comedy, Chaitanya Rao movies, Shraddha Das film, Santosh Kambhampati, Telugu OTT releases 2024, Lionsgate Telugu films
Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
