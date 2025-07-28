Technology News
English Edition

Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie

Saare Jahan Se Acha is a new Netflix series starring Pratik Gandhi as a spy, set on a tense mission. The show is set to release on 13th August 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 July 2025 22:04 IST
Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie

Photo Credit: Netflix

The show is all set to release on 13th August 2025

Highlights
  • Pratik Gandhi’s Saare Jahan Se Accha streams on Netflix this August
  • He’s an undercover spy on a deadly mission to stop a cross-border nuclear
  • He races against time, risking it all to stop the nuclear program
Advertisement

Netflix is all set to release a gripping thriller drama starring Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja. They are also the secret spies in the show, who only care and are on a mission for the nation's interest. The makers have announced the release date of "Saare Jahan Se Acha," which will be released right before Independence Day. It is a perfect show for fans of spy thrillers and great performances. 

When and where should you watch Saare Jahan Se Acha?

The series Saare Jahan Se Acha starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, and others is all set to release on Netflix on August 13, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Saare Jahan Se Acha

Created, written and produced by Gaurav Shukla with other writers and producers like Jigar Shah, Abhay S. Dutta, Sejal Shah, Gaurav Shukla and others. Sumit Purohit directs it.

The show has a strong cast consisting of Pratik Gandhi, Kunal Thakur, Anoop Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Tilo Tamme Shoma, Kritika Kamra, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Anup Soni, Karan Maan, and Kunal Maan.

The Storyline of Saare Jahan Se Acha

The show is set in the 1970s, when a resilient and brave Indian spy is sent into hostile territory. He is undercover to stop the dangerous nuclear program across the border. He faces a sharp enemy agent, where the climax takes a turn and becomes a question of intelligence and strategy. As time is the only limit, he is stuck in a situation where he must sabotage this mission and protect his country at all costs, yet again, without revealing his identity.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Saare Jahan Se Acha, Pratik Gandhi, Netflix, OTT Release, Thriller, Spy, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple Beats US Appeal Claiming It Shortchanged Customers on iCloud Storage
Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hubble Spots Interstellar Invader Comet 3I/ATLAS for the First Time
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  8. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Import Profile Photos from Facebook, Instagram
  10. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
#Latest Stories
  1. Doomed Exoplanet TOI-2109b Spirals Toward Its Star with Three Possible Fates
  2. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  3. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  4. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  5. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  6. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  7. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  8. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  9. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  10. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »