Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie

Netflix is all set to release a gripping thriller drama starring Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja. They are also the secret spies in the show, who only care and are on a mission for the nation's interest. The makers have announced the release date of "Saare Jahan Se Acha," which will be released right before Independence Day. It is a perfect show for fans of spy thrillers and great performances.

When and where should you watch Saare Jahan Se Acha?

The series Saare Jahan Se Acha starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, and others is all set to release on Netflix on August 13, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Saare Jahan Se Acha

Created, written and produced by Gaurav Shukla with other writers and producers like Jigar Shah, Abhay S. Dutta, Sejal Shah, Gaurav Shukla and others. Sumit Purohit directs it.

The show has a strong cast consisting of Pratik Gandhi, Kunal Thakur, Anoop Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Tilo Tamme Shoma, Kritika Kamra, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Anup Soni, Karan Maan, and Kunal Maan.

The Storyline of Saare Jahan Se Acha

The show is set in the 1970s, when a resilient and brave Indian spy is sent into hostile territory. He is undercover to stop the dangerous nuclear program across the border. He faces a sharp enemy agent, where the climax takes a turn and becomes a question of intelligence and strategy. As time is the only limit, he is stuck in a situation where he must sabotage this mission and protect his country at all costs, yet again, without revealing his identity.