Technology News
English Edition

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Set in the 1650s, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu periodic drama movie that stars Pawan Kalayan in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 July 2025 22:02 IST
Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Here's what you need to know about Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release.

Highlights
  • Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu Periodic Drama Movie
  • Movie stars Pawan Kalayan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhi Agerwal in key roles
  • Streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu periodic drama which has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. The movie has recently landed in the theatres and has finally obtained its OTT streaming partner. This Pawan Kalayan starrer is set in the 1650s, where Veera Mallu, becomes the first indian ever to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The movie has some intense action sequences and nerve-wrenching scenes, where the viewers will be left stunned. Significantly, the stars have given their best performances for the movie.

When and Where to Watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The streaming rights of the movie has been reportedly acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The movie is reported to stream by the end of August.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu follows Veera Mallu, portrayed by Pawan Kalayan, who is a fearless Robin Hood personality soon grabs the attention of the King of Kollur. However, betraying the royal mission, he escapes with Panchami. Soon, Qutub Shah, played by Dalip Tahil, recognizes his worth and reaches out to set him on a mission to get back the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. As Veera embarks on the journey to get the diamond back from the Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb, he has something more than a mission. What exactly is it?

Cast and Crew of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, this movie features a star-studded cast including top talents such as Pawan Kalyan, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and more. The producers of the movie are A. Dayakar Rao and A.M. Rathnam. The music composer of the movie is M.M. Keeravani, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. have done the cinematography.

Reception of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The movie has recently hit the theatres on July 24th, 2025, where it received mixed responses from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.6/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTTRelease, PrimeVideo, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Expands App Store Age Rating System With More Granular Categories
Meta Names ChatGPT Co-Creator Shengjia Zhao as Chief Scientist of Superintelligence Lab

Related Stories

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  6. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Google Chrome Will Now Show You AI Store Summaries While Shopping Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »