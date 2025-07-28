Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu periodic drama which has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. The movie has recently landed in the theatres and has finally obtained its OTT streaming partner. This Pawan Kalayan starrer is set in the 1650s, where Veera Mallu, becomes the first indian ever to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The movie has some intense action sequences and nerve-wrenching scenes, where the viewers will be left stunned. Significantly, the stars have given their best performances for the movie.

When and Where to Watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The streaming rights of the movie has been reportedly acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The movie is reported to stream by the end of August.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu follows Veera Mallu, portrayed by Pawan Kalayan, who is a fearless Robin Hood personality soon grabs the attention of the King of Kollur. However, betraying the royal mission, he escapes with Panchami. Soon, Qutub Shah, played by Dalip Tahil, recognizes his worth and reaches out to set him on a mission to get back the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. As Veera embarks on the journey to get the diamond back from the Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb, he has something more than a mission. What exactly is it?

Cast and Crew of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, this movie features a star-studded cast including top talents such as Pawan Kalyan, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and more. The producers of the movie are A. Dayakar Rao and A.M. Rathnam. The music composer of the movie is M.M. Keeravani, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. have done the cinematography.

Reception of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The movie has recently hit the theatres on July 24th, 2025, where it received mixed responses from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.6/10.