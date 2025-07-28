Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection was announced at State of Play in June.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 July 2025 19:52 IST
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch

Photo Credit: Atari/ Digital Eclipse

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch platforms

Highlights
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection was announced in June
  • The collection compiles the first four Mortal Kombat titles
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is developed by Digital Eclipse
Advertisement

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's release date has leaked. The upcoming title, which compiles multiple classic Mortal Kombat games in a single package, will reportedly launch on September 29, according to leaked details allegedly seen on the game's listing on the Xbox app. The collection was announced at Sony's State of Play presentation in June and will arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Release Date Leaked

Digital Eclipse, which is helming Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, has not yet announced an official release date for the title. But some users spotted a release date listed on the game's page on the Xbox app over the weekend (via IGN). As per images of the listing, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will be released on September 29. The release date reportedly also showed up as September 30, depending on the user's location.

When looking up the title on the Xbox app in India, the listing currently refers to June 6, 2025, as the release date, which is the date the game was announced at State of Play.

The leaked release date details surfaced on Reddit on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. Some commenters on the post suggested that release date confirmation for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection could officially be shared at the Evo event in Las Vegas, which begins August 1.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection received an announcement trailer at State of Play last month. The collection will compile the arcade, home console, and portable versions of the first four classic Mortal Kombat games, along with select handheld entries.

The Legacy Kollection will also support online play and include additional content like an interactive documentary about the history of the franchise, interviews with original Mortal Kombat developers, and detailed histories and timelines for MK characters.

The collection will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, Mortal Kombat, Digital Eclipse, Atari, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »