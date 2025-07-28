Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's release date has leaked. The upcoming title, which compiles multiple classic Mortal Kombat games in a single package, will reportedly launch on September 29, according to leaked details allegedly seen on the game's listing on the Xbox app. The collection was announced at Sony's State of Play presentation in June and will arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Release Date Leaked

Digital Eclipse, which is helming Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, has not yet announced an official release date for the title. But some users spotted a release date listed on the game's page on the Xbox app over the weekend (via IGN). As per images of the listing, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will be released on September 29. The release date reportedly also showed up as September 30, depending on the user's location.

When looking up the title on the Xbox app in India, the listing currently refers to June 6, 2025, as the release date, which is the date the game was announced at State of Play.

The leaked release date details surfaced on Reddit on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. Some commenters on the post suggested that release date confirmation for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection could officially be shared at the Evo event in Las Vegas, which begins August 1.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection received an announcement trailer at State of Play last month. The collection will compile the arcade, home console, and portable versions of the first four classic Mortal Kombat games, along with select handheld entries.

The Legacy Kollection will also support online play and include additional content like an interactive documentary about the history of the franchise, interviews with original Mortal Kombat developers, and detailed histories and timelines for MK characters.

The collection will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.