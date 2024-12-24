Technology News
Poco X7 Pro 5G Global Variant Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 6,000mAh Battery

Poco X7 Pro 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 24 December 2024 17:34 IST
Poco X7 Pro 5G Global Variant Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 6,000mAh Battery

Poco X7 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Poco X6 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X7 Pro 5G could get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The Poco X7 Pro 5G could support 90W wired Hypercharge
Poco X7 Pro 5G may soon arrive in select global markets alongside the base Poco X7 5G. The handsets are expected to be unveiled in India as well. Although the company has yet to confirm the launch of the Poco X7 5G series of smartphones, global and Indian variants of the purported phones have surfaced online recently. A tipster has now shared leaked design renders and key specifications of the Poco X7 Pro 5G. It has previously been tipped to be the first phone in India to ship with HyperOS 2.0.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared leaked design renders of the Poco X7 Pro 5G global variant in an X post. The phone is seen in three colourways, where the black, and green variants appear to have a dual-tone finish, while the third option is seen in a combination of black and yellow.

poco x7 pro 5g x passionategeekz inline poco x7 pro

Poco X7 Pro 5G leaked design render
Photo Credit: X/@passionategeekz

 

A vertical pill-shaped camera module with two circular slots is placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. An elongated LED flash unit is seen next to it. Imprinted text alongside the camera island suggests that the phone will get an OIS-supported 50-megapixel main camera. The brand name is engraved vertically in the lower left corner of the back panel.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per the tipster, the global variant of the Poco X7 Pro 5G could be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. This is said to offer a 17,04,330 AnTuTu score and a 50 percent AI performance boost over older models. The smartphone is said to be equipped with LiquidCool 4.0 cooling system and ship with HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G global version is tipped to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS as well as 4K video recording support. The phone may sport a 6.67-inch CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2,560Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,200 nits peak brightness level.

The global variant of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is said to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which is tipped to offer a battery life of up to 14.5 hours. It is expected to have support for 90W wired HyperCharging, which is said to charge the phone from zero to 100 in 42 minutes.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G handset is expected to arrive in global markets with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also tipped to get Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display protection for scratch resistance.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
