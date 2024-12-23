AI Predicts Whisky Aromas and Origins with Over 90 Percent Accuracy

Efforts to use artificial intelligence in analysing whisky aromas have yielded promising results, as researchers demonstrated the technology's ability to identify key notes and origins of whiskies. The study, conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging in Germany, explored the molecular makeup of 16 US and Scottish whiskies, including brands such as Jack Daniel's, Maker's Mark, Laphroaig, and Talisker. According to reports, the findings indicated that AI systems could provide consistency and precision in determining whisky aromas, surpassing human expert panels in certain aspects.

Study Details and Methodology

The research, published in Communications Chemistry, involved training algorithms using chemical compositions and aroma profiles provided by an 11-member expert panel. The AI was tasked with predicting the five most prominent aroma notes and distinguishing between US and Scottish whiskies. It reportedly achieved over 90 percent accuracy in identifying the origins of the whiskies, although this figure is expected to decrease when applied to untrained samples.

Dr Andreas Grasskamp, the study's lead researcher, highlighted the AI's consistent performance, stating to The Guardian that it serves to complement, rather than replace, human assessments. The analysis pinpointed compounds such as menthol and citronellol in US whiskies, known for their caramel-like notes, and methyl decanoate and heptanoic acid in Scottish whiskies, associated with smoky and medicinal aromas.

Applications and Expert Insights

The research is expected to have broader applications beyond whisky analysis. Reports have suggested that the technology could aid in detecting counterfeit products and managing odours in recycled plastics. Dr William Peveler, a senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow, noted to The Guardian that such approaches could offer stability in maintaining consistent flavour profiles across whisky batches.

While the study demonstrated potential, limitations remain, such as the small sample size and the challenges posed by flavour changes during aging. Experts believe further work is necessary to account for environmental and sensory factors influencing whisky perception.