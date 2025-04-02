Meta is working on a pair of smart glasses that could arrive as a more advanced version of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, according to a Bloomberg report. These glasses are internally referred to as Hypernova, feature a screen to view apps and media, and can be controlled using hand gestures. A second generation model is also reportedly in development, as the company continues working towards its goal of launching a commercial version of its advanced Project Orion smart glasses that were showcased in 2024.

Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses to Run on Customised Android Operating System

A Bloomberg report citing people aware of the company's plans states that Meta plans to unveil an upgraded version of its successful Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, codenamed Hypernova. These smart glasses are said to be equipped with a single screen located in the "lower right quadrant of the right lens". The display will reportedly allow users to see apps or photos through their right eye, while looking down.

Users can control the wearable using hand gestures while wearing a "neural wristband" that is codenamed Ceres. This accessory could ship with the wearable, and is said to allow users to rotate their hands, or use pinch gestures to scroll and select content in apps, respectively.

The purported Meta Hypernova smart glasses will run on a "highly customised" version of Android, and is unlikely to feature an integrated app store. In addition to the previously mentioned hand gestures, the glasses will reportedly support swipe and tap touch controls on the arms.

In addition to capturing videos and images, the Meta Hypernova smart glasses will also offer users access to a home screen with access to some apps. Users can also view the photos they have captured, via another app.

The Hypernova glasses will also allow users to view directions via a Maps app, and see their WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger notifications received on their smartphone. The device could be equipped with a Snapdragon chip, as the Qualcomm logo is one of the images displayed when booting the device.

According to Bloomberg, the price of the Hypernova could range between $1,000 (roughly Rs. 85,600) and $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,19,800). This is a considerable jump from the first-gen Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which start at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,600) in the US.

The company is also reportedly working on a successor to the wearable equipped with two displays, and the Hypernova 2 could be launched in 2027. Another pair of smart glasses — codenamed Supernova 2 — are said to be in development for "athletic use", in partnership with Oakley. There's no word on when the Supernova 2 glasses will be launched.