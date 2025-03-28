Instagram has silently rolled out a new feature for its app which lets users double the playback speed of Reels. Earlier this year, Instagram extended the duration of Reels to up to three minutes and this latest feature is aimed at offering an option to users for consuming longer content quickly. This move is in line with the Meta-owned social media platform's strategy of prioritising short-form content over long videos, citing it as part of the company's “core identity” of connecting people with friends.

Increased Playback Speed on Instagram Reels

First spotted by TechCrunch, the new feature lets users speed up Instagram Reels by tapping and holding either the left or the right side of the screen. Meanwhile, the same action on the middle of the screen pauses the video, same as before. A 2x speed label appears at the bottom of the Instagram Reel if it has been sped up.

"2X speed" label on Instagram Reels

It is speculated to be introduced as a convenience feature following the social media platform's decision of extending the duration of Reels to up to three minutes. With the new 2x playback speed option, it is expected to make it easier for users to reach the end of longer videos. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the feature is now available for Instagram Reels on both Android and iOS.

A similar feature is already available on TikTok, the ByteDance-owned video-hosting service which recently made the headlines over its proposed ban, although the decision was reversed albeit for a limited period of time in the US. With its introduction for Instagram Reels, the social media platform is speculated to strengthen its position by offering more features dedicated to short-form video content.

As part of a larger move, Instagram has also been reported to be deliberating over plans of launching a dedicated app for short-form video content. Instagram head Adam Mosseri reportedly informed the company's staff about a project involving a potential app for Reels codenamed Project Ray. Alongside Reels, it may show up to three-minute videos as well. The report suggests that this new standalone app could offer a similar vertically-scrolling experience as TikTok.