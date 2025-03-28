Technology News
Instagram Adopts Popular TikTok Feature, Adds 2X Playback Speed Option for Reels

Users can speed up Instagram Reels by tapping and holding either the left or the right side of the screen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 17:48 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Instagram Reels was introduced in 2020 as a new way of posting short-form videos on the platform

Highlights
  • Instagram's new feature lets users play Reels at 2X speed
  • A "2x speed" label appears when the Instagram Reel is sped up
  • The company may be developing a standalone app for short-form content
Instagram has silently rolled out a new feature for its app which lets users double the playback speed of Reels. Earlier this year, Instagram extended the duration of Reels to up to three minutes and this latest feature is aimed at offering an option to users for consuming longer content quickly. This move is in line with the Meta-owned social media platform's strategy of prioritising short-form content over long videos, citing it as part of the company's “core identity” of connecting people with friends.

Increased Playback Speed on Instagram Reels

First spotted by TechCrunch, the new feature lets users speed up Instagram Reels by tapping and holding either the left or the right side of the screen. Meanwhile, the same action on the middle of the screen pauses the video, same as before. A 2x speed label appears at the bottom of the Instagram Reel if it has been sped up.

instagram reels 2x playback speed Instagram

"2X speed" label on Instagram Reels

It is speculated to be introduced as a convenience feature following the social media platform's decision of extending the duration of Reels to up to three minutes. With the new 2x playback speed option, it is expected to make it easier for users to reach the end of longer videos. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the feature is now available for Instagram Reels on both Android and iOS.

A similar feature is already available on TikTok, the ByteDance-owned video-hosting service which recently made the headlines over its proposed ban, although the decision was reversed albeit for a limited period of time in the US. With its introduction for Instagram Reels, the social media platform is speculated to strengthen its position by offering more features dedicated to short-form video content.

As part of a larger move, Instagram has also been reported to be deliberating over plans of launching a dedicated app for short-form video content. Instagram head Adam Mosseri reportedly informed the company's staff about a project involving a potential app for Reels codenamed Project Ray. Alongside Reels, it may show up to three-minute videos as well. The report suggests that this new standalone app could offer a similar vertically-scrolling experience as TikTok.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
