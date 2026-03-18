Itel has unveiled its first AI-powered voice recorder in India, dubbed Zeno AI Weaver. The new device is confirmed to be launched in the country and will be available for purchase via an e-commerce platform in a single colourway. The Hong Kong-based tech firm positions the device as an AI companion that can record, transcribe, and summarise voice notes, which can then be viewed on the user's phone. It also supports one-tap recording. Moreover, it features a small screen on the front to notify users that the device has started recording. However, Itel is not the only tech firm with an AI voice recorder. Plaud Note, another AI voice recorder, is currently available in select global markets.

Itel Zeno AI Weaver Price, Availability

The company's website reveals that the price of the Zeno AI Weaver is set at Rs. 12,999 in India, but it is currently unclear whether this price is inclusive of bank offers and discounts. A dedicated microsite for the device is now live in the country on Amazon, revealing that it will go on sale in the country via the e-commerce platform in a single black colourway. However, the exact launch date for the AI voice recorder has yet to be revealed.

The pricing for the Zeno AI Weaver is similar to that of the Plaud Note, which is not currently available in India, and retails in the US at $159 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in Black, Navy Blue, Silver, and Starlight colour options.

Itel Zeno AI Weaver Specifications, Features

The Itel Zeno AI Weaver is a voice recorder that is claimed to generate recording transcripts and summaries in real time, which a user can view on their phone via the companion app. The company also ships a leather case for the Zeno AI Weaver that allows users to magnetically attach the voice recorder to the back of their smartphones. The firm claims that the device supports AI voice translation for more than 80 languages from across the world.

The AI-powered voice recorder is claimed to provide up to 40 hours of recording capacity. The company also claims that it can summarise voice notes in more than 50 writing styles, including meeting summaries, to-do lists, follow-up email style, study notes formatting, or SWOT analysis style. The tech firm says that the Zeno AI Weaver is equipped with a “multi-microphone array” with support for noise cancellation and voice isolation, to reduce environmental noise.

The tech firm says that it can be used while talking to others on the phone, during office meetings, while attending lectures, or during interviews. Itel's Zeno AI Weaver also sports a pill-shaped display on the front, which functions as a recording indicator. Moreover, it supports one-tap recording.

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