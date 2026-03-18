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Itel Unveils Zeno AI Weaver Voice Recorder in India With Up to 40 Hours Recording Capacity, Live Transcription

Itel’s new Zeno AI Weaver voice recorder is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 18:27 IST
Itel Unveils Zeno AI Weaver Voice Recorder in India With Up to 40 Hours Recording Capacity, Live Transcription

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Zeno AI Weaver is the company's first AI-backed voice recorder

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Highlights
  • Itel’s Zeno AI Weaver can magnetically attach to a phone’s back
  • The Zeno AI Weaver will be sold in a single black colourway
  • The Chinese tech firm has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Itel has unveiled its first AI-powered voice recorder in India, dubbed Zeno AI Weaver. The new device is confirmed to be launched in the country and will be available for purchase via an e-commerce platform in a single colourway. The Hong Kong-based tech firm positions the device as an AI companion that can record, transcribe, and summarise voice notes, which can then be viewed on the user's phone. It also supports one-tap recording. Moreover, it features a small screen on the front to notify users that the device has started recording. However, Itel is not the only tech firm with an AI voice recorder. Plaud Note, another AI voice recorder, is currently available in select global markets.

Itel Zeno AI Weaver Price, Availability

The company's website reveals that the price of the Zeno AI Weaver is set at Rs. 12,999 in India, but it is currently unclear whether this price is inclusive of bank offers and discounts. A dedicated microsite for the device is now live in the country on Amazon, revealing that it will go on sale in the country via the e-commerce platform in a single black colourway. However, the exact launch date for the AI voice recorder has yet to be revealed.

The pricing for the Zeno AI Weaver is similar to that of the Plaud Note, which is not currently available in India, and retails in the US at $159 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in Black, Navy Blue, Silver, and Starlight colour options.

Itel Zeno AI Weaver Specifications, Features

The Itel Zeno AI Weaver is a voice recorder that is claimed to generate recording transcripts and summaries in real time, which a user can view on their phone via the companion app. The company also ships a leather case for the Zeno AI Weaver that allows users to magnetically attach the voice recorder to the back of their smartphones. The firm claims that the device supports AI voice translation for more than 80 languages from across the world.

The AI-powered voice recorder is claimed to provide up to 40 hours of recording capacity. The company also claims that it can summarise voice notes in more than 50 writing styles, including meeting summaries, to-do lists, follow-up email style, study notes formatting, or SWOT analysis style. The tech firm says that the Zeno AI Weaver is equipped with a “multi-microphone array” with support for noise cancellation and voice isolation, to reduce environmental noise.

The tech firm says that it can be used while talking to others on the phone, during office meetings, while attending lectures, or during interviews. Itel's Zeno AI Weaver also sports a pill-shaped display on the front, which functions as a recording indicator. Moreover, it supports one-tap recording.

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Further reading: Itel Zeno AI Weaver, Itel Zeno AI Weaver Price in India, Itel Zeno AI Weaver Features, AI Voice Recorder, Itel
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Itel Unveils Zeno AI Weaver Voice Recorder in India With Up to 40 Hours Recording Capacity, Live Transcription
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