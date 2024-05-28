Iyo One earbuds have emerged as the latest contender to take on the challenge of implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in a wearable form factor. This will be the California-based startup Iyo's second audio device and the first that aims to integrate AI chatbots within it. However, the company is not pitching it simply as an AI device, as the Iyo One can also function as a standalone device to listen to music and podcasts. Currently, the earbuds are open for pre-order and the company's website highlights that it will be shipping it globally once launched.

Iyo One earbuds pre-order details

According to the Iyo, there are two variants of the earbuds — a Wi-Fi-only version with 16GB inbuilt storage and a Wi-Fi + LTE version with 32GB inbuilt storage. While the exact price of the devices is not mentioned, the company says the price for the Wi-Fi-only version is expected to be around $599 (roughly Rs. 49,800) whereas the Wi-Fi + LTE model is expected to be priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,100). The Iyo One earbuds will be available in three colour options of Ocean, Polar, and Night.

To reserve the order, people will have to pay $59 (roughly Rs. 4,900) for the Wi-Fi-only variant and $69 (roughly Rs. 5,700) for the Wi-Fi + LTE variant. Those pre-booking their orders will get free shipping. The pre-booking amount will also go towards the device's price. Pre-booking can be done on the company's website.

Iyo One earbuds specifications, features

The website currently does not share a lot about the specifications of the Iyo One earphones. However, it has been mentioned that the Iyo One will be equipped with a 4nm quad-core CPU. A report by PC-Tablet claims it will be Qualcomm's S5 Gen 3 chipset, which is an AI-enabled processor. The earphones also receive an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

There are two variants of the earphone — a 1GB LPDDR4 RAM paired with 16GB inbuilt storage and a 2GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage. The Iyo One earbuds support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands and the LTE variant also supports 4G. Apart from this, the earbuds also have Bluetooth and GPS capabilities.

Coming to the features, the startup claims the Iyo One will feature private voice input, which is likely its way of mentioning independent AI-powered chatbot support. Iyo claims these chatbots will be able to assist in reading and sending emails, messages, phone calls, navigation, music playback and more. The earbuds are also claimed to come with built-in head tracking for an immersive audio experience. Additionally, it also refers to “presence” and “immersion” modes, which likely suggest active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.