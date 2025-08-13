Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue

LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue

LinkedIn’s Mini Sudoku is a smaller version of the classic game, which is said to be completed in two to three minutes.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2025 14:44 IST
LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue

Photo Credit: LinkedIn

The modern take on the game was conceptualised after interaction with Japanese publisher Nikoli

Highlights
  • Instead of nine numbers in the classic game, Mini Sudoku works with six
  • LinkedIn increases the difficulty of its puzzles over the week
  • Each puzzle is created by 3x World Sudoku Champion Thomas Snyder
Advertisement

LinkedIn launched a new game, Mini Sudoku, on its professional social networking platform on Tuesday. The game, which is a modern take on the classic puzzle, is available to all users. It also marks the sixth entry in the platform's gaming catalogue, a new service which started in May 2024. Interestingly, LinkedIn's team conceptualised the game design after an interaction with the original populariser of Sudoku, Japanese publisher Nikoli. The company says each game is designed by a Sudoku champion.

Mini Sudoku Comes to LinkedIn

In a post, Lakshman Somasundaram, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn, announced the arrival of the new game to the platform. Mini Sudoku on LinkedIn is a six-by-six grid-based puzzle where users have to find the missing numbers to ensure each row, column, and region has the entire series of numbers between one and six (both inclusive).

The company says this version of the game should only require two to three minutes to complete. A new puzzle is released each day. Interested individuals can find the game here.

Somasundaram highlighted that each puzzle is designed by Thomas Snyder, a 3x World Sudoku Champion. He also designs daily grids for Queens, Tango, and Zip. As per the post, the Monday puzzles will be the easiest, and the difficulty will keep progressing throughout the week.

Interestingly, before creating the new game, the LinkedIn Games team met the Nikoli team in person and discussed the vision for the game. Notably, while the game was first introduced by Dell Puzzle Magazines in 1979 and was called Number Place, Nikoli is credited with the Sudoku (short for Sūji wa dokushin ni kagiru, meaning “the digits must be single/unique”) name and the modern rules of the game.

Currently, LinkedIn offers five other games on its platform, including Pinpoint, Cross-Climb, Queens, Tango, and Zip. These are all daily, bite-sized puzzle games available to all users for free. The games were likely introduced by the platform to boost its average time spent and other engagement metrics, a trick successfully mastered by Facebook in the 2010s, and later implemented by modern-day platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Discord, and YouTube.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LinkedIn, LinkedIn Games, Mini Sudoku, Gaming
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, and More Samsung Smartphones

Related Stories

LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Teased Ahead of August 20 Launch
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Chipset Leak May Disappoint Some Fans Looking to Upgrade
  6. Lenovo Tab Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, LTE Connectivity
  7. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
  8. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  9. FASTag Annual Pass Launches This Independence Day: Here's How to Apply
  10. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Feature the Same Chipset as Last Year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Tipster Claims
  2. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Company Teases Key Specifications
  3. Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
  4. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With ‘Ultra Lightweight Design’ Set for China Launch on August 21
  5. Gadgets 360 Can Now Be Added as Your Preferred Source in Google Search: Here’s How to Do It
  6. LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue
  7. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  8. Microsoft Edge to Target Heavy Google Chrome Users With More Persuasive Prompts: Report
  9. OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits
  10. Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »