LinkedIn has updated its terms of conditions to soon start collecting user data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The professional social networking platform said last week that starting November 3, it will begin collecting some user data to improve the models powering the AI features on the platform. Additionally, it will also begin sharing some of the data with Microsoft and other affiliates to allow them to show targeted ads to users. While this raises several data privacy concerns, LinkedIn maintains that users can opt out.

LinkedIn to Let Microsoft Show Users Targeted Ads

On its support page, the professional networking platform announced that, starting from November 3, it will begin using some user data to train “content-generating AI models.” LinkedIn said this was being done to “enhance your experience and better connect our members to opportunities.” While data from private messages will not be collected, profile details and public posts will be used to train AI models. The new changes affect users in the European Union countries, the European Economic Area (EEA), Canada, Hong Kong, and Switzerland.

Apart from this, the company is also making changes to how it uses and shares user data with affiliate companies. Affiliates for LinkedIn include all the companies that are related by ownership, such as LinkedIn Ireland and LinkedIn Corp., the parent company Microsoft, and its subsidiaries

The platform is updating its global privacy policy to expand the types of data that it shares with Microsoft for its ad services. Essentially, the company is saying that user data will be collected so that Microsoft can show them more personalised ads across different channels.

“This data may include your LinkedIn profile data, feed activity data, and ad engagement data; it does not include any data that you do not allow LinkedIn to use for ad purposes,” the company said.

How to Stop LinkedIn from Collecting Your Data

While the updated terms of service will enable the company to collect certain user data, it said that it will honour users' wishes, and if some members do not want LinkedIn to collect the data to either train AI models or get targeted ads, they can opt out.

To stop LinkedIn from using your data to train AI models, you can click on this link and turn off the toggle. Alternatively, users can tap on their name to open the menu and go to Settings and Privacy and select Data Privacy. There, under the “How LinkedIn uses your data,” go to “Data for Generative AI Improvement,” and toggle it off.

Similarly, to stop LinkedIn from using your data to show targeted ads, you can either click this link and turn off the toggle. Alternatively, you can go to Settings and Privacy and select Advertising data. At the bottom, you will see the “Off LinkedIn data” menu. Go to “Share data with affiliates and partners” and turn off the toggle.