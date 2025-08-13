Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, and More Samsung Smartphones

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, and More Samsung Smartphones

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale started today, August 13, and will be live till August 17.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 14:07 IST
Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, and More Samsung Smartphones

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale lets you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a lower price

Highlights
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 started on August 13
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is a five-day-long sale event
  • Flipkart is celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day
Advertisement

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale kicked off on Wednesday (August 13). During the five-day sale, the e-commerce platform is offering a variety of consumer electronics, like phones, smartwatches, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, and home appliances at discounted prices. Additionally, the users will be able to avail of cashback offers and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 71,990 on certain handsets. The company is offering addition discounts to customers with credit and debit cards from select banks. This shopping event follows the first Flipkart Freedom Day Sale, which ended earlier this month.

Interested customer can get their hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship phone for as low as Rs. 1,13,999 with bank offers. For those who do not wish to pay the full price of the handset at once, Flipkart is also allowing customers to opt for no-cost EMIs, where they can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at a monthly instalment of Rs. 13,111. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000, whereas Flipkart Axis Bank debit cardholders can avail of a Rs. 750 cashback.

Read on to find some of the best deals on the Samsung smartphones that you can avail of during the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025.

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Offers On Samsung Phones

Model Listed Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,13,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs. 59,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs. 74,999 Rs. 44,649 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Rs. 1,86,999 Rs. 1,62,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Rs. 1,21,999 Rs. 97,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy F05 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,936 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 10,211 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Rs. 80,999 Rs. 72,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24+ Rs. 99,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: flipkart independence day sale, Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, Flipkart, flipkart freedom sale, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch

Related Stories

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, and More Samsung Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Book Tickets to Watch PM Modi's Speech on Independence Day This Way
  4. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  5. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Teased Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. FASTag Annual Pass Launches This Independence Day: Here's How to Apply
  8. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
  9. Lenovo Tab Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, LTE Connectivity
#Latest Stories
  1. Gadgets 360 Can Now Be Added as Your Preferred Source in Google Search: Here’s How to Do It
  2. LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  4. Microsoft Edge to Target Heavy Google Chrome Users With More Persuasive Prompts: Report
  5. OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits
  6. Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low on Vijay Sales: Price, Specifications
  9. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Teased Ahead of Launch on August 20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »