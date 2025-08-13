Flipkart Freedom Day Sale kicked off on Wednesday (August 13). During the five-day sale, the e-commerce platform is offering a variety of consumer electronics, like phones, smartwatches, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, and home appliances at discounted prices. Additionally, the users will be able to avail of cashback offers and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 71,990 on certain handsets. The company is offering addition discounts to customers with credit and debit cards from select banks. This shopping event follows the first Flipkart Freedom Day Sale, which ended earlier this month.

Interested customer can get their hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship phone for as low as Rs. 1,13,999 with bank offers. For those who do not wish to pay the full price of the handset at once, Flipkart is also allowing customers to opt for no-cost EMIs, where they can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at a monthly instalment of Rs. 13,111. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000, whereas Flipkart Axis Bank debit cardholders can avail of a Rs. 750 cashback.

Read on to find some of the best deals on the Samsung smartphones that you can avail of during the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025.

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Offers On Samsung Phones