OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026

OpenAI on Thursday unveiled a hiring platform designed to match candidates with companies using AI. The new OpenAI Jobs Platform is currently under development, but it will launch sometime next year, according to the artificial intelligence (AI) firm. Alongside the new platform, the San Francisco-based AI firm is also planning to introduce OpenAI Certifications. The company is expanding its OpenAI Academy to provide these certification courses, which will be “for different levels of AI fluency” and available within ChatGPT.

How OpenAI's AI-Powered Hiring Platform Works

The AI giant detailed its plans for the OpenAI Jobs Platform and the certification programme. Fidji Simi, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, highlighted that while AI will not eliminate jobs, it will disrupt the job market by creating roles and skills that do not exist today.

With its new initiatives, OpenAI intends to “help more people become fluent in AI and connect them with companies that need their skills.” Coming to the Jobs Platform, the AI firm says it will use an AI-powered matching system that will connect jobseekers with the right skill sets with a company that needs those skills.

The Sam Altman-led platform also claims that the platform will include “knowledgeable, experienced candidates at every level, and opportunities for anyone looking to put their skills to use.” But it did not detail its talent acquisition strategy for the platform.

Apart from catering to larger companies, the OpenAI Jobs Platform will also have a separate space where small businesses and governments can find relevant AI talent. Highlighting the example of one of its launch partners, the Texas Association of Business, the company said the platform enables it to connect employers with professionals. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that the hiring platform will be launched by mid-2026.

The ChatGPT maker is also planning to start the OpenAI Certifications initiative, aimed at creating trust among employers about the candidate's AI fluency. The initiative will be an expansion of the OpenAI Academy, which was launched earlier this year as a free, online learning platform.

Now, it plans to offer certifications for different levels of AI fluency via the Academy. These programmes will range from the basics of AI at work to AI-custom jobs and prompt engineering. OpenAI also plans to use AI to teach professionals. The courses will be provided via the ChatGPT platform's Study mode, and users can learn skills and get certified without leaving the app. Interestingly, both of these offerings are similar to platforms such as LinkedIn, and the AI giant might be going head-to-head with it once the hiring platform launches.

The company acknowledged that upskilling and reskilling programmes have a mixed record when it comes to creating better job opportunities. To tackle this issue, OpenAI said its training courses will be grounded in understanding the needs of employers and which skills they want in their workforce.

“We're also delivering this training in a way that is more likely to lead to skill-building than more traditional click-through certifications,” the post added.