Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI Powered Jobs Platform in 2026

OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026

OpenAI Jobs Platform will use AI to match relevant professionals with companies looking for particular skillsets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 13:36 IST
OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Clem Onojeghuo

OpenAI Jobs Platform will feature a separate track for local businesses and governments

Highlights
  • OpenAI said the platform will have experienced candidates at every level
  • The company is also expanding OpenAI Academy to offer AI certifications
  • OpenAI Jobs Platform is said to be launched by mid-2026
Advertisement

OpenAI on Thursday unveiled a hiring platform designed to match candidates with companies using AI. The new OpenAI Jobs Platform is currently under development, but it will launch sometime next year, according to the artificial intelligence (AI) firm. Alongside the new platform, the San Francisco-based AI firm is also planning to introduce OpenAI Certifications. The company is expanding its OpenAI Academy to provide these certification courses, which will be “for different levels of AI fluency” and available within ChatGPT.

How OpenAI's AI-Powered Hiring Platform Works

The AI giant detailed its plans for the OpenAI Jobs Platform and the certification programme. Fidji Simi, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, highlighted that while AI will not eliminate jobs, it will disrupt the job market by creating roles and skills that do not exist today.

With its new initiatives, OpenAI intends to “help more people become fluent in AI and connect them with companies that need their skills.” Coming to the Jobs Platform, the AI firm says it will use an AI-powered matching system that will connect jobseekers with the right skill sets with a company that needs those skills.

The Sam Altman-led platform also claims that the platform will include “knowledgeable, experienced candidates at every level, and opportunities for anyone looking to put their skills to use.” But it did not detail its talent acquisition strategy for the platform.

Apart from catering to larger companies, the OpenAI Jobs Platform will also have a separate space where small businesses and governments can find relevant AI talent. Highlighting the example of one of its launch partners, the Texas Association of Business, the company said the platform enables it to connect employers with professionals. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that the hiring platform will be launched by mid-2026.

The ChatGPT maker is also planning to start the OpenAI Certifications initiative, aimed at creating trust among employers about the candidate's AI fluency. The initiative will be an expansion of the OpenAI Academy, which was launched earlier this year as a free, online learning platform.

Now, it plans to offer certifications for different levels of AI fluency via the Academy. These programmes will range from the basics of AI at work to AI-custom jobs and prompt engineering. OpenAI also plans to use AI to teach professionals. The courses will be provided via the ChatGPT platform's Study mode, and users can learn skills and get certified without leaving the app. Interestingly, both of these offerings are similar to platforms such as LinkedIn, and the AI giant might be going head-to-head with it once the hiring platform launches.

The company acknowledged that upskilling and reskilling programmes have a mixed record when it comes to creating better job opportunities. To tackle this issue, OpenAI said its training courses will be grounded in understanding the needs of employers and which skills they want in their workforce.

“We're also delivering this training in a way that is more likely to lead to skill-building than more traditional click-through certifications,” the post added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI Jobs Platform, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, LinkedIn
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Smartphone Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
  3. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  5. Lava Bold N1 5G Launches in India Under Rs. 7,500 With These Features
  6. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launches in Select Global Markets With These Features
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip to Launch in India Soon
  9. Oppo F31 Series Price, India Launch Timeline, Colours, Features Leaked
  10. Huawei Mate XTs Triple Folding Smartphone With Kirin 9020 Chipset Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Book 60 Pro Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 14-Inch OLED Screen
  2. OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  4. Huawei FreeBuds 7i Launched With ANC, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand
  6. Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong's Massive Launch Crashes Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Storefronts
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s Teased Ahead of Sale
  9. Adobe Premiere App for iOS Introduced With Desktop-Like Controls, Generative AI Tools
  10. Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »