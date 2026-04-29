Lovable, the popular artificial intelligence (AI)-powered full-stack coding platform, launched its mobile app on Monday. Available on both the Play Store and the App Store, the app brings vibe coding capabilities to smartphones and lets users generate websites and apps on the go. While the mobile app does not come with the full functionality of the website, users can still prompt their ideas, preview the results, and iterate on them. The startup has also added cross-platform support, allowing users to switch between the app and the website without a hitch.

Lovable Gets a Mobile App

In a blog post, the Stockholm-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup announced the launch of its first mobile app. Both Android and iOS users can find the app on their respective official app marketplaces, and it is free to download. The vibe coding platform's mobile app is not designed to be a replacement for the website, but instead acts as its extension.

The AI startup said the app was built to let users start a project from anywhere. This is helpful for those who travel a lot or prefer carrying a smartphone over a laptop. The presence across more operating systems also gives Lovable the chance to gain more users, a goal it must be chasing after raising $330 million (roughly Rs. 3,120 crore) in its Series B funding round last year.

Coming to the features, the mobile app will allow users to start a project by either typing a natural language prompt or speaking the idea as a voice prompt. Additionally, the app will also let users add multiple projects and have the AI work on them in parallel. Users can also close the app after sharing the prompt, and the app can continue operating in the background.

Once a project is finished, the app also shares a notification alerting the user to check the developed website or app. Users can also test the app at this point. However, on iOS, vibe coding apps cannot host an AI-generated app, and they are only previewed on a web browser.

Finally, Lovable's app also creates a connected ecosystem with the website. With cross-platform functionality, users can switch between the app and the website without losing any data or project files.