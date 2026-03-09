Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung is reportedly considering adding vibe coding tools in future Galaxy smartphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 March 2026 15:34 IST
Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones

It is unclear when the company might add vibe coding tools in Galaxy smartphones

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The tool is said to let users customise apps and interfaces
  • Samsung’s Won-Joon Choi said vibe coding is very interesting
  • The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was recently launched globally
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly considering adding vibe coding tools to its Galaxy smartphones. As per the report, the South Korean tech giant is looking into offering artificial intelligence (AI) tools that will allow users to customise first-party apps and the user interface however they like. This means that while users may not be able to perform heavy coding tasks, the tool will let them create and edit apps and system-level experiences. It is unclear when these tools will be built and when the company will begin rolling them out to users.

Samsung Could Bring Vibe Coding Tools to Smartphones

According to a TechRadar report, the smartphone maker finds the idea of adding vibe coding tools “interesting.” The publication asked Won-Joon Choi, the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung, if the company was considering bringing any vibe coding-focused tools to Galaxy AI.

In response, the executive reportedly said that it was something the company was looking into as it can offer the “possibility of customising your smartphone experience in new ways, not just your apps but your UX.”

The President and COO of MX Business reportedly also shed light on how such a tool could work. He told the publication that currently, users are limited to premade apps with limited customisation. However, with an AI-powered vibe coding tool, they can potentially adjust the apps and even the user interface to better cater to their needs.

Notably, vibe coding, in the AI parlance, refers to using large language models to write, edit, debug, and deploy code and entire software. The term has gained popularity recently after companies such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and others have released both AI models and products that are focused towards coding.

The company recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S26 series globally, introducing several new AI features. Now Nudge uses screen context to deliver real-time suggestions and shortcuts, Agentic Task Execution can perform multi-step actions across apps, the Photo Assist Suite can make edits to photos based on natural language prompts, and Creative Studio allows users to turn sketches, photos, and text prompts into stickers, invitations, and wallpapers.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, vibe coding, Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S26, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro

Related Stories

Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  3. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  4. Leaked Renders Show Us What Apple's Rumoured iPhone Fold Might Look Like
  5. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  6. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at These New Design Updates
  7. Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Could Debut as 'MacBook Ultra'
  8. Google's New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
  9. Scientists Say the Milky Way May Sit Inside a Giant Dark Matter Sheet
#Latest Stories
  1. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  2. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  3. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  4. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  5. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  7. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  8. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  9. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
  10. Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »