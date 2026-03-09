Samsung is reportedly considering adding vibe coding tools to its Galaxy smartphones. As per the report, the South Korean tech giant is looking into offering artificial intelligence (AI) tools that will allow users to customise first-party apps and the user interface however they like. This means that while users may not be able to perform heavy coding tasks, the tool will let them create and edit apps and system-level experiences. It is unclear when these tools will be built and when the company will begin rolling them out to users.

According to a TechRadar report, the smartphone maker finds the idea of adding vibe coding tools “interesting.” The publication asked Won-Joon Choi, the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung, if the company was considering bringing any vibe coding-focused tools to Galaxy AI.

In response, the executive reportedly said that it was something the company was looking into as it can offer the “possibility of customising your smartphone experience in new ways, not just your apps but your UX.”

The President and COO of MX Business reportedly also shed light on how such a tool could work. He told the publication that currently, users are limited to premade apps with limited customisation. However, with an AI-powered vibe coding tool, they can potentially adjust the apps and even the user interface to better cater to their needs.

Notably, vibe coding, in the AI parlance, refers to using large language models to write, edit, debug, and deploy code and entire software. The term has gained popularity recently after companies such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and others have released both AI models and products that are focused towards coding.

The company recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S26 series globally, introducing several new AI features. Now Nudge uses screen context to deliver real-time suggestions and shortcuts, Agentic Task Execution can perform multi-step actions across apps, the Photo Assist Suite can make edits to photos based on natural language prompts, and Creative Studio allows users to turn sketches, photos, and text prompts into stickers, invitations, and wallpapers.