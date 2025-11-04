Lovable, the popular artificial intelligence (AI)-powered full-stack coding platform, announced a partnership with cybersecurity firm Guardio on Tuesday. Under this partnership, the vibe coding platform will add Guardio's layer of protection to detect and block malicious websites created using its generative AI tools. The company says the cybersecurity tool will not only protect Lovable users from accidentally visiting a phishing or scam website, but also the millions of Internet users from falling for cyberattacks. Guardio's malicious website detection tool is currently active on the platform.

Lovable to Leverage Guardio's Safe Browsing Engine to Detect Scam Websites

In a press release, the Stockholm-based vibe coding platform announced its partnership with Guardio, highlighting that the company is now moving towards safe website creation. The cybersecurity firm is now embedding its Safe Browsing Engine into the platform, which will act as a gatekeeper before any website can be published.

The tool will scan every website created on the platform to detect phishing, scams, impersonation, and other forms of abuse. If it finds any of these elements on an AI-generated website, it will automatically flag it so that Lovalble's team can review and take it down.

Lovable highlighted that Guardio's tool is capable of detecting abuse at creation, which means no unsafe website can be created on the platform. This is said to be better than legacy safe browsing tools, which often use the domain's reputation as a metric and can often neglect newly created malicious sites.

“We believe the future of AI means putting security front and centre, not as an afterthought. With Guardio scanning every Lovable site as it's published, bad actors trying to abuse our platform will hit a wall, and that wall will keep getting stronger as we scale,” said Igor Andriushchenko, Head of Security at Lovable.

Interestingly, Guario published research titled “VibeScamming” in April, which evaluated popular vibe coding platforms for their susceptibility towards the creation of malicious websites. It found Lovable guilty on all metrics and said that the platform allowed users to create scam pages, live hosting of malware, evasion techniques, and even admin dashboards to track stolen data without any guardrails.

The press release claims that Andriushchenko saw the report and reached out to Guardio to help fix the security issues, which led to the partnership.

“Lovable is showing what it means to take real responsibility for how AI is used, and Guardio is proud to be the detection layer that makes that possible. By catching abuse at the point of creation, we reduce internet-wide risk before harm can spread,” said Amos Peled, Co-Founder & CEO at Guardio.