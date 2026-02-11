Technology News
English Edition

Nothing‘s Essential Apps Builder Now in Beta; Lets Users Vibe Code Personalised Apps

Beta testers can access Nothing’s Essential Apps Builder in the Playground hub on the Nothing Phone 3.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 11:18 IST
Nothing‘s Essential Apps Builder Now in Beta; Lets Users Vibe Code Personalised Apps

Nothing Phone 3 will be the first model to get the beta access to the Essential Apps Builder

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Essential Apps Builder is rolling out to Nothing Phone 3
  • Essential Apps Builder can create apps from text prompts
  • Essential Apps can build location-based reminders
Advertisement

Nothing unveiled its new Essential Suite of AI tools in September 2025. Claiming it to be a step towards building an AI native operating system, the UK-based smartphone maker also launched the Essential Apps Builder as part of the suite of AI tools. Earlier, the Essential Apps Builder, found in the tech firm's Playground hub, was only available in the early Alpha version as an internal and limited community release. Now, the Carl Pei-led company has announced that it has started rolling out the beta version of the Essential Apps Builder, which will allow users to build personalised apps using natural language.

Essential Apps' Beta Version is Rolling Out in Batches to Nothing Phone 3 Users

In a community post on Tuesday, the London-based smartphone maker announced that its Essential Apps Builder is now rolling out to a wider user base in beta. The functionality, available in the Playground hub, is initially rolling out to the Nothing Phone 3. Rolling out in batches, users have to register to enter the waitlist for the beta version of the Essential Apps Builder.

The stable release is planned for later this year. It will be accompanied by the Remixing Apps functionality, which will also be present in the Playground hub. Along with entering the beta testing phase, the company has also made publishing and updating apps “easier to understand” by clearly labelling the live apps, draft apps, and the changes made. Moreover, the Essential Apps Builder now supports dark mode.

While the Essential Apps Builder is currently exclusively available on the Nothing Phone 3, the tech firm plans to release the same to other Nothing and CMF devices running Nothing OS 4.0 and later versions after the “beta stabilises”.

For now, Nothing's new Essential Apps Builder requires a user to provide access to the phone's location, calendar (read only), and Contacts. Hence, the app builder is presently only capable of creating “location-based reminders, agenda views, meeting countdowns and one-tap contact widgets”.

The company claims that “more capabilities” will soon be rolled out, including camera and microphone access, network fetching, notifications, vibration, calling, and Bluetooth. Additionally, the company said that a late February OS update will introduce activity recognition, usage statistics, sensor data, and system Weather API to the app builder.

This comes months after the smartphone maker introduced its Essential Suite of AI tools in September 2025. Earlier, only the Alpha version of the Essential Apps Builder was available to internal and select community members. As previously mentioned, Nothing's app builder allows users to create apps through vibe coding, which means that it recognises natural language prompts to generate apps and widgets.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Essential Apps, Nothing Essential Apps Builder, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Maps’ New Gemini Feature to Reportedly Let You Chat About Places and Routes

Related Stories

Nothing‘s Essential Apps Builder Now in Beta; Lets Users Vibe Code Personalised Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Series May Arrive at Same Price Despite Rising Memory Costs
  2. OnePlus Brings Valentine's Day Deals on Tablets, Audio Products: See Offers
  3. Samsung Announces Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date as Pre-Reservations Begin
  4. YouTube Music Now Lets You Create AI-Generated Playlists
  5. Google Pixel 10a Listed on Retailer Websites With Pricing, Colour Options
  6. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Gets a New Colour Option Ahead of Valentine's Day
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Specs Leak As Galaxy Unpacked Nears
  8. Realme Will Reportedly Raise the Prices of These Phones From February 11
  9. Nvidia GeForce Now for India Hands-On: Built to Impress
  10. Google Maps' New AI Feature Could Let You Chat About Places and Routes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch at Last Year's Prices Despite Rising Component Costs
  4. Nothing‘s Essential Apps Builder Now in Beta; Lets Users Vibe Code Personalised Apps
  5. Google Maps’ New Gemini Feature to Reportedly Let You Chat About Places and Routes
  6. Mysterious Flagship Phone Tipped to Feature 100-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  7. YouTube Music Now Lets Premium Subscribers Create AI-Generated Playlists
  8. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Gets a New Valentine's Special Maroon Colour Option in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple, Google Make Four Commitments to Improve Fairness and Transparency in App Stores
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »