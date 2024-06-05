Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • MediaTek Kompanio 838 Chromebook Chipset With AI Capabilities, Pentonic 800 SoC for Smart TVs Unveiled

MediaTek Kompanio 838 Chromebook Chipset With AI Capabilities, Pentonic 800 SoC for Smart TVs Unveiled

MediaTek Kompanio 838 chipset will feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI workflows.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2024 13:24 IST
MediaTek Kompanio 838 Chromebook Chipset With AI Capabilities, Pentonic 800 SoC for Smart TVs Unveiled

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Kompanio 838 SoC supports AV1 video decoding

Highlights
  • MediaTek claims the Kompanio 838 SoC will offer all-day battery life
  • The Pentonic 800 uses AI for picture quality enhancement
  • The chipsets were unveiled at the Computex 2024 event
Advertisement

MediaTek Kompanio 838 chipset for Chromebooks and the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chipset for smart TVs and displays were unveiled by the company on Tuesday. The announcements were made during AMD's Computex 2024 event where Nvidia, Asus, Gigabyte, and other tech giants also made separate announcements. The Kompanio 838 chipset gets a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI computing and in-built support for AV1 video decoding. The Pentonic 800 SoC also comes with AI capabilities for faster performance and picture quality enhancements.

MediaTek Kompanio 838 chipset specifications

MediaTek Kompanio 838 is a 6nm octa-core processor, marking an architecture upgrade over the Kompanio 520 SoC launched in 2022. The CPU comprises two Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 with a max clock speed of 2.0GHz. It is paired with the Arm Mali-G57 MC3 GPU and an unnamed NPU capable of handling four trillion operations per second (TOPS).

As per the company's newsroom post, the Kompanio 838 chipset supports up to 64-bit LPDDR4X 3200MTs RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. The company claims that this new architecture will provide better power efficiency and offer all-day battery life.

MediaTek's latest Chromebook processor supports dual 4K displays and can also output at the same resolution to a connected 4K smart TV or monitor. It also has a hardware accelerated AV1 video decoding integrated into the processor. For connectivity, it supports MediaTek Filogic Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E for both dual and tri-band options.

MediaTek Pentonic 800 SoC specifications

Designed for smart TVs, smart monitors, commercial displays, and embedded large displays, the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chipset arrives as the successor to the Pentonic 700. The quad-core CPU comprises Arm Cortex-A73 cores with a max CPU performance of 1.8GHz. The CPU is paired with Arm Mali-G57 MC1 GPU along with up to 64-bit DDR4 3,200Mbps RAM and an integrated AI processor.

The company claims that the AI processing makes the chipset faster and more power-efficient for AI tasks. The AI-display technology is used to improve the resolution and enhance picture quality. These include noise reduction, SDR-to-HDR upscaling, gaming optimisation, and more. For audio, it supports Dolby DAP with Atmos, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, and DTS: Virtual X.

Coming to the video decoding engine, the Pentonix 800 SoC supports popular key codecs such as HEVC, AV1, AVS3 High Profile, and VVC (H.266). Using MediaTek Filogic, smart TV OEMs can add Wi-Fi 6, 6E or 7 wireless connectivity chipsets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek Kompanio 838, MediaTek Pentonic 800, MediaTek, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Reportedly Testing Auto Dark Mode for Websites on iPhone via Search Labs
MediaTek Kompanio 838 Chromebook Chipset With AI Capabilities, Pentonic 800 SoC for Smart TVs Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2024 With Customisable Quick Button Debuts: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Feature UFS 4.1 Storage
  3. OnePlus 13 Early Leak Points to Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  4. Google Pixel 8a Review
  5. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  6. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Details, Features Leaked
  8. New Sony LinkBuds, WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. MediaTek Introduces New Processors for Chromebooks, Smart TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Will Drop Support for Old-Gen Apple TV Models Next Month: Report
  2. Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Global Launch
  3. Sony LinkBuds Next Gen Tipped to Launch This Year; WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM6 May Arrive in 2025
  4. MediaTek Kompanio 838 Chromebook Chipset With AI Capabilities, Pentonic 800 SoC for Smart TVs Unveiled
  5. Google Reportedly Testing Auto Dark Mode for Websites on iPhone via Search Labs
  6. OnePlus 13 Camera Specifications Tipped; May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Sensors
  7. Motorola Edge 2024 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68-Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Arrive With UFS 4.1 Storage
  9. Infinix 32Y1 Plus Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India: Price, Availability
  10. YouTube Testing a Dream Screen Feature for Shorts That Will Generate Images for Green Screens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »