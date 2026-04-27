Meta is now expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) tool for marketing campaigns to major global markets. Dubbed the Meta AI Business Assistant, it is a conversational AI platform designed to help advertisers optimise marketing campaigns, resolve account issues, and manage customer interactions across Meta's platforms. It was first introduced last year and was limited to select advertisers in the US. The Menlo Park-based tech giant is now widely rolling out the AI tool globally across its key markets.

Meta AI Business Assistant Expanded in Major Markets

In a press release, the tech giant announced that the Meta AI Business Assistant is now being expanded to advertisers and agencies across Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and the US. The AI tool will get local language support as well.

The biggest advantage of the Meta AI Business Assistant is that it comes embedded inside the company's existing tools, such as the Ads Manager, Meta Business Suite, and Business Support Home, allowing existing users access to the new AI features without any friction.

With the AI tool, advertisers can resolve account issues such as restoring a disabled account, updating spend limits, or troubleshooting payment or delivery errors. It can also answer questions about the user's account or their campaigns in natural language. The tool is also claimed to help advertisers get better value for their money by providing tailored recommendations by analysing the campaign result and the user's business data.

Apart from this, the Meta AI Business Assistant can help the user in the brainstorming and campaign creation process by thinking of new ad ideas, writing ad text, and generating images for the product catalogue. It can also write product descriptions for the advertiser's WhatsApp Business account.

Meta claims that during the initial beta testing, the AI Business Assistant resolved common account issues at a 20 percent higher rate, and that advertisers saw a 12 percent decrease in ad cost per result after applying the recommendations shared by the AI tool. It is not known if the tech giant would ever release the tool as a standalone platform.