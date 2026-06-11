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Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets New Galaxy AI Features From Galaxy S26 With New One UI 8.5 Update

Samsung Galaxy S25 users can manually check for the update in the Settings app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 19:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets New Galaxy AI Features From Galaxy S26 With New One UI 8.5 Update

Samsung is said to have released the update first in South Korea

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Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 users can now access new Galaxy AI features
  • The update helps surface important notifications automatically
  • Notification summaries make long alert threads easier to review
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Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out a new One UI 8.5 update to Galaxy S25 series users in South Korea, bringing a set of Galaxy AI tools missing from the earlier release. The update introduces AI-powered notification management features and document summarisation capabilities that were previously exclusive to the newer Galaxy S26 lineup. It also includes the June 2026 Android security patch. Reports suggest the rollout is currently limited to Samsung's home market, with availability in additional regions expected later.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Two Missing AI Features With One UI 8.5 

X user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) revealed that the software is rolling out with build number S938NKSUACZF1. The release appears to be larger than a standard monthly security update, suggesting it includes feature additions alongside security improvements.

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One of the new additions helps organise incoming alerts by automatically surfacing the most relevant notifications. Another feature can analyse multiple notifications and present a shorter overview, reducing the need to scroll through long notification chains individually.

The update also appears to enable File Summaries on the Galaxy S25 series. According to posts shared by X user @kwj9809, the tool can process supported documents locally and create concise summaries of their contents. The feature currently works with PDF and TXT files.

Although Samsung introduced these features alongside the Galaxy S26 series, they were missing from the initial One UI 8.5 rollout for the Galaxy S25 range. The new update finally extends them to the older flagship lineup.

The South Korean tech giant has reportedly not yet confirmed when the rollout will expand beyond South Korea. However, wider availability across markets such as India, Europe, and North America is expected once the initial deployment is completed.

Users can manually check for the update by opening Settings, navigating to Software Update, and selecting Download and Install.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: One UI 8.5, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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