Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out a new One UI 8.5 update to Galaxy S25 series users in South Korea, bringing a set of Galaxy AI tools missing from the earlier release. The update introduces AI-powered notification management features and document summarisation capabilities that were previously exclusive to the newer Galaxy S26 lineup. It also includes the June 2026 Android security patch. Reports suggest the rollout is currently limited to Samsung's home market, with availability in additional regions expected later.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Two Missing AI Features With One UI 8.5

X user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) revealed that the software is rolling out with build number S938NKSUACZF1. The release appears to be larger than a standard monthly security update, suggesting it includes feature additions alongside security improvements.

One of the new additions helps organise incoming alerts by automatically surfacing the most relevant notifications. Another feature can analyse multiple notifications and present a shorter overview, reducing the need to scroll through long notification chains individually.

The update also appears to enable File Summaries on the Galaxy S25 series. According to posts shared by X user @kwj9809, the tool can process supported documents locally and create concise summaries of their contents. The feature currently works with PDF and TXT files.

Although Samsung introduced these features alongside the Galaxy S26 series, they were missing from the initial One UI 8.5 rollout for the Galaxy S25 range. The new update finally extends them to the older flagship lineup.

The South Korean tech giant has reportedly not yet confirmed when the rollout will expand beyond South Korea. However, wider availability across markets such as India, Europe, and North America is expected once the initial deployment is completed.

Users can manually check for the update by opening Settings, navigating to Software Update, and selecting Download and Install.