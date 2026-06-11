Football fans around the world, including those in India, have been eagerly waiting for this year's FIFA World Cup, and their wait will finally come to an end tonight as the opening match between Mexico and South Africa kicks off in Mexico City Stadium. After clouds of uncertainty loomed over the streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for weeks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises recently secured the rights for its OTT platform and its newly launched sports channels for the next eight years. Similarly, Doordarshan's DD Free Dish will also broadcast select matches in the country via its sports channel.

Whether you are a football fan or just want to tune in to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 for sports entertainment, here's how you can watch all the matches on OTT platforms and TV channels.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2026's opening match is scheduled to start on June 12 at 12:30 am IST, during which Mexico and South Africa will face each other in the Mexico City Stadium. The next match is between South Korea and Czechia, which begins on Friday at 7:30 am IST. On June 13, Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at 12:30 am IST, followed by the match between the USA and Paraguay, which starts at 6:30 am IST at Los Angeles Stadium.

The group B rivals, Qatar and Switzerland, will compete for points on June 14 at 12:30 am IST in the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, followed by the match between Brazil and Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, Australia and Turkey, and Germany and Curaçao at 3:30 am IST, 6:30 am IST, 9:30 am IST, and 10:30 pm IST, respectively.

FIFA has scheduled four fixtures for June 15, starting with the Netherlands vs Japan, Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador, Sweden vs Tunisia, and Spain vs Cabo Verde at 1:30 am IST, 4:30 am IST, 7:30 am IST, and 9:30 pm IST, respectively. On June 16, Belgium and Egypt will face each other at 12:30 pm IST, followed by two more fixtures, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand, at 3:30 am IST and 6:30 am IST, respectively.

The first quarter-final match will be held on July 10 at 1:30 am IST. Meanwhile, the two semi-final matches will take place on July 15 and July 16 at 12:30 am IST, respectively. Lastly, the FIFA World Cup Final will be held on July 19 (or July 20 in India, at 12:30 am IST).

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026

OTT

As previously mentioned, Zee managed to secure the streaming rights in India for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 1. Hence, you can watch all the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches via the Zee5 app on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Meanwhile, you can visit the Zee5 website to watch the matches on your desktops and laptops.

Zee has also introduced a dedicated Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access subscription pack for you. You can get the quarter plan for a one-time payment of Rs. 799, which lets you watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, along with other shows and movies on the platform. You can also get the Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access annual plan at Rs. 1,699.

While both subscription packs will include ads, Zee says that the annual plan will offer a “largely ad-free” experience. It is also worth noting that if you have an Airtel or Jio Fibre bundle pack, you will not be able to stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches with your existing plans.

TV Channels

Zee will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches via its newly launched Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, or Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels. You must ensure that your current DTH [Direct-to-Home] plan includes one of these TV channels.

Alternatively, you can watch the opening match via DD Sports for free. Doordarshan will also broadcast the four quarter-final and two semi-final matches, along with the final match on July 20.

FAQs

1. Where can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 matches via OTT?

You can either watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches via the Zee5 app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet. Alternatively, you can log in to the Zee5 website to watch the matches on your desktop or laptop.

2. Can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on my TV for free?

Yes, if your DTH package includes the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, or Unite8 Sports 2 HD, you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on your TV at no additional cost. Alternatively, you can tune in to DD Sports to watch the matches.

3. How much does Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access subscription pack cost quarterly?

You can purchase the Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access subscription plan for a one-time payment of Rs. 799.