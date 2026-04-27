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Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Launch in October With Upgraded Hinge, Kirin 9050 Pro Chip

A tipster claims Huawei has made notable improvements to the hinge mechanism on the Mate XT 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 27 April 2026 16:54 IST
Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Launch in October With Upgraded Hinge, Kirin 9050 Pro Chip

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design launched in China in September 2024

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Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT 2 may launch in October this year
  • Battery capacity may increase beyond 6,000mAh
  • Huawei may improve hinge durability and crease control
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Huawei may be preparing its next tri-fold foldable, the Mate XT 2, as a new leak points to upgrades across performance, battery, imaging, and durability. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched in September 2024 in China and globally in February 2025, followed by the Mate XTs in China in September 2025. The upcoming model is expected to build on this lineup with a newer chipset, a larger battery, improved hinge technology, and refinements aimed at making the tri-fold form factor more practical for everyday use.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Expected to Debut With Stylus Support

According to a Weibo post by tipster Hyperdimensional Realm (translated from Chinese), the Huawei Mate XT 2 could launch in October this year. The next-generation triple-fold handset is said to be equipped with a Kirin 9050 Pro chipset, which is expected to focus on improved performance and on-device AI capabilities.

The tipster also suggests that the Huawei Mate XT 2 may feature a battery larger than 6,000mAh, marking an increase over the 5,600mAh battery seen on the previous Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design model.

The Huawei Mate XT 2 is expected to deliver imaging performance similar to the Mate X7 series. While exact sensor details are not confirmed, earlier reports suggest a setup that could include a 50-megapixel primary camera, alongside additional lenses for ultra-wide and telephoto photography.

The leak further claims that Huawei has made notable improvements to the hinge mechanism on the Mate XT 2. The smartphone is also tipped to support stylus input, which could expand its productivity use cases. Notably, Huawei has not officially confirmed the Mate XT 2 yet.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and features a tri-fold LTPO OLED display that expands up to 10.2 inches. It is said to be powered by the Kirin 9010 chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The phone includes a 50-megapixel main camera with variable aperture and OIS, along with two 12-megapixel ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses. It supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

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Further reading: Huawei Mate XT 2, Huawei Mate XT 2 Features, Huawei Mate XT 2 Launch Timeline, Huawei Mate XT, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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