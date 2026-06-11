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OnePlus N6 India Launch Teased Along With Colour Options and Design

OnePlus N6 will be launched in India as the first handset in the new lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 15:57 IST
OnePlus N6 India Launch Teased Along With Colour Options and Design

Photo Credit: Amazon/OnePlus

OnePlus N6 will go on sale in at least black and green colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 is teased to feature a flat rear panel
  • OnePlus N6 will be offered in at least two colour options
  • OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India via Amazon
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OnePlus is introducing a new smartphone lineup in India, the tech firm revealed on Thursday. The first smartphone to launch as part of the new N series is confirmed to be marketed as the OnePlus N6. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset has been made live in the country, which hints at the design and colour options of the phone. This comes days after a tipster revealed that the company is planning to introduce a new family of smartphones in the country, which could be positioned as an entry-level lineup. Some OnePlus N series phones will reportedly be priced less than the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which is currently the most affordable OnePlus handset in India.

OnePlus N6 to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for a new OnePlus handset is now live. While the microsite does not reveal the exact name of the phone, the webpage title confirms that the smartphone will be launched in India soon as the OnePlus N6. It is confirmed to arrive as the first OnePlus N series phone. Along with this, the tech firm has also teased the design and colour options of the upcoming smartphone.

The OnePlus N6 is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon. It will be offered in at least black and green colour options. The handset will sport a flat rear panel and a flat frame, with the camera module protruding from the top of the panel. On top of this, a power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the OnePlus N6, while the left side will be left clean. While other details, including the exact launch date, pricing, specifications, and features, remain under wraps, the company is expected to reveal them as its anticipated launch nears.

This comes days after a report highlighted that the tech firm is planning to launch its new OnePlus N series in India. The first OnePlus N series phone, which is now confirmed to be named OnePlus N6, will reportedly be launched in the country in July. According to a tipster, some models in the upcoming OnePlus N lineup could be priced under Rs. 20,000.

If this is true, then the OnePlus N series could replace the OnePlus Nord CE Lite phones as the most affordable OnePlus handsets in India. Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is the only entry-level handset from the company, which was launched on May 7 at a starting price of Rs. 20,999 for the base variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

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Further reading: OnePlus N6, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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