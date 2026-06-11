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Vi 5G Network Expands to More Cities; Airtel and Vi Restore Mobile Network Services on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3

Vi has announced that its mobile network services are live across 16 stations of Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 16:02 IST
Vi 5G Network Expands to More Cities; Airtel and Vi Restore Mobile Network Services on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Charlotte May

Vi widened its 5G presence in Punjab with the rollout of services in multiple cities

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Highlights
  • i has launched commercial 5G services in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala
  • It will extend 5G coverage to Amritsar by this month
  • Vi has also launched its 5G services in Coimbatore
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Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expanding its 5G footprint across India, adding more cities and regions under its network. The telecom service provider has widened its 5G presence in Punjab with the rollout of services in multiple cities. It has also launched 5G connectivity in Bhopal. Further, Vi has extended its 5G network to new districts in Tamil Nadu. Separately, the company announced that its mobile network services are now operational across 16 stations on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3. This allows commuters to access voice and data services while travelling on the route.

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Footprint

Through official press releases, Vi confirmed that it has launched commercial 5G services in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala. The telecom operator has also revealed plans to extend 5G coverage to Amritsar by this month. Vi has also launched its 5G services in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Vellore.

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With the latest 5G rollout, customers in these cities can access high-definition video streaming, cloud gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access. Vi stated that it has implemented AI-powered Self-Optimising Networks (SON) to optimise network performance. The 5G deployment is claimed to ensure connectivity in the densely populated areas, manufacturing zones, and key tourist destinations.

Meanwhile, Vi on Thursday announced that it has restored mobile network across 16 stations on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3, spanning 16 stations from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk. With this update, the network will be available in major stations like Seepz  MIDC Andheri, Marol Naka, CSMI Airport Terminal 2, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, and Worli. Services earlier had been temporarily unavailable in these areas. Airtel has also reportedly restored access to its network on the same line, between Aarey-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex stations.

The latest deployment allows commuters to access data across metro stations, platforms, and transit areas. Vi confirmed that the rollout across Phase 2 of Aqua Line 3, covering 11 additional stations between Science Centre and Cuffe Parade, is currently underway, and it is likely to be completed over the coming weeks.

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Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea 5G, 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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