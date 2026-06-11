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Honor Magic 9 Series to Launch With Official Stylus Accessory, Tipster Claims

The Honor Magic 9 series could be the first non-foldable smartphone from the company to support stylus input.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 19:50 IST
Honor Magic 9 Series to Launch With Official Stylus Accessory, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 9 series is likely to go official in October this year

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Highlights
  • Honor Magic 9 family could be the first in the lineup to support stylus
  • Honor's foldable smartphones already support inputs via a stylus
  • Honor launched the Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro in October last year
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Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro were launched in October last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 7,200mAh battery units and triple rear cameras. Now, Honor appears to be working on next-generation Magic series smartphones, and the lineup could include Magic 9, Magic 9 Pro, and Magic 9 RSR models. A new leak suggests that the Honor Magic 9 family could be the first in the lineup to support inputs with a smart digital pen.

Honor Magic 9 Leak Reveals Stylus Support 

As per a post by Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the Honor Magic 9 series will introduce support for an official stylus accessory. The stylus is tipped to offer a range of AI-powered features. The stylus is said to be adapted to support professional third-party productivity software (translated from Chinese).

Honor's foldable smartphones already support inputs via a stylus. If the latest rumour holds any weight, the Magic 9 series would be the first non-foldable smartphone series to support stylus input. Currently, brands like Samsung and Motorola are offering a few stylus-equipped smartphones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Moto G Stylus (2026).

Previous leaks suggested that Honor Magic 9 series will go official in October this year with the Magic 9, Magic 9 Pro, and Magic 9 RSR models. They are rumoured to feature 8,000mAh battery units and 200-megapixel primary rear cameras. The vanilla model is tipped to boast a 6.36-inch display and a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under the hood.

Honor launched the Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They have a triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Magic 8 Pro and Honor Magic 8 RSR feature a 7,200mAh battery, while the Magic 8 carries a 7,000mAh battery.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,808 pixels
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Further reading: Honor Magic 9, Honor Magic 9 Pro, Honor Magic 9 Series, Honor Magic 9 RSR
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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