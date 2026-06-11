Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro were launched in October last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 7,200mAh battery units and triple rear cameras. Now, Honor appears to be working on next-generation Magic series smartphones, and the lineup could include Magic 9, Magic 9 Pro, and Magic 9 RSR models. A new leak suggests that the Honor Magic 9 family could be the first in the lineup to support inputs with a smart digital pen.

Honor Magic 9 Leak Reveals Stylus Support

As per a post by Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the Honor Magic 9 series will introduce support for an official stylus accessory. The stylus is tipped to offer a range of AI-powered features. The stylus is said to be adapted to support professional third-party productivity software (translated from Chinese).

Honor's foldable smartphones already support inputs via a stylus. If the latest rumour holds any weight, the Magic 9 series would be the first non-foldable smartphone series to support stylus input. Currently, brands like Samsung and Motorola are offering a few stylus-equipped smartphones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Moto G Stylus (2026).

Previous leaks suggested that Honor Magic 9 series will go official in October this year with the Magic 9, Magic 9 Pro, and Magic 9 RSR models. They are rumoured to feature 8,000mAh battery units and 200-megapixel primary rear cameras. The vanilla model is tipped to boast a 6.36-inch display and a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under the hood.

Honor launched the Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They have a triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Magic 8 Pro and Honor Magic 8 RSR feature a 7,200mAh battery, while the Magic 8 carries a 7,000mAh battery.