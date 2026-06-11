Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N7 Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in 2027 as a Wide Screen Foldable Phone

Oppo Find N7 Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in 2027 as a Wide-Screen Foldable Phone

Oppo Find N7 is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable inner display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 18:52 IST
Oppo Find N7 Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in 2027 as a Wide-Screen Foldable Phone

Oppo Find N6 was launched in March

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo is said to be working on a wide-screen foldable smartphone
  • It is said to adopt a new generation seamless hinge
  • Oppo Find N6 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Smartphones with wider displays are expected to redefine the foldable smartphone category in the coming days. Samsung is widely believed to launch a foldable smartphone with a wider display soon, while Apple is also said to be working on its first foldable phone with a wider screen ratio. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Oppo will join this trend with its Oppo Find N7 smartphone. The leak also hints at the possible launch timeline and specifications of the Find N7. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset. 

Oppo Find N7 Leak Reveals Launch Timeline, Specifications

A new post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that Oppo is working on a wide-screen foldable smartphone, which is widely believed to be the Oppo Find N7. It is said to adopt a new generation seamless hinge designed to minimise the visibility of the display crease. Qualcomm's upcoming 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset is likely to be used in the foldable.

The purported Oppo Find N7 is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. The display could be sourced from either Samsung Display or BOE.

In the follow-up comment, the tipster claims the Oppo Find N7 will launch in the first quarter of next year. This possible launch window indicates that the phone will be released after the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is likely to come with a wide form factor. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also believed to feature a wider aspect ratio. The wide format foldables seems to be emerging as the next big trend in the smartphone industry, moving away from the square inner displays found on most current foldable smartphones.

Oppo Find N7 is expected to offer notable upgrades over the existing Oppo Find N6. The latter was launched in March this year with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200). It has an 8.12-inch foldable OLED main display and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and carries a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The Oppo Find N6 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N7, Oppo Find N6, Oppo, Oppo Find N7 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp's Scheduled Messages Feature Leaks Ahead of Release, Might Offer Various Useful Capabilities
Oppo Find N7 Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in 2027 as a Wide-Screen Foldable Phone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Marshall Stockwell III Debuts After 7 Years With a Replaceable Battery
  2. This OnePlus N Series Phone Will Launch in India Soon
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026: How to Watch the World Cup Live on OTT, TV Channels
  4. Asus ProArt PZ14 Launched in India Alongside Refreshed Asus TUF Gaming A14
  5. Vivo X500 Tipped to Launch With This 'Upgraded' Dimensity Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Flip 8 Visit BIS Database Ahead of Launch
  7. Vi 5G Comes to More Cities; Services Restored on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 27 Might Let iPhone Users Boot Up Their Handset in a New macOS-Like Recovery Mode
  2. Oppo Find N7 Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in 2027 as a Wide-Screen Foldable Phone
  3. WhatsApp's Scheduled Messages Feature Leaks Ahead of Release, Might Offer Various Useful Capabilities
  4. Asus ProArt PZ14 Launched in India Alongside Refreshed Asus TUF Gaming A14: Price, Features
  5. Maa Hai Na OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch This Shilpa Shetty Starrer Reality Show?
  6. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Launched in India Alongside Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 Models
  7. Vivo Y500 4G Could Launch Soon, Smartphone Gets Listed on Google Play Console
  8. Lock Upp Season 2 OTT Release Date: Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan Bring More Drama to This Reality Show
  9. Xbox Reportedly Planning Layoffs Next Month as CEO Asha Sharma Details Need to 'Reset' Business
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Flip 8 Reportedly Visit BIS Database; India Launch Seems Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »