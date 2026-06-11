Smartphones with wider displays are expected to redefine the foldable smartphone category in the coming days. Samsung is widely believed to launch a foldable smartphone with a wider display soon, while Apple is also said to be working on its first foldable phone with a wider screen ratio. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Oppo will join this trend with its Oppo Find N7 smartphone. The leak also hints at the possible launch timeline and specifications of the Find N7. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset.

Oppo Find N7 Leak Reveals Launch Timeline, Specifications

A new post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that Oppo is working on a wide-screen foldable smartphone, which is widely believed to be the Oppo Find N7. It is said to adopt a new generation seamless hinge designed to minimise the visibility of the display crease. Qualcomm's upcoming 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset is likely to be used in the foldable.

The purported Oppo Find N7 is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. The display could be sourced from either Samsung Display or BOE.

In the follow-up comment, the tipster claims the Oppo Find N7 will launch in the first quarter of next year. This possible launch window indicates that the phone will be released after the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is likely to come with a wide form factor. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also believed to feature a wider aspect ratio. The wide format foldables seems to be emerging as the next big trend in the smartphone industry, moving away from the square inner displays found on most current foldable smartphones.

Oppo Find N7 is expected to offer notable upgrades over the existing Oppo Find N6. The latter was launched in March this year with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200). It has an 8.12-inch foldable OLED main display and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and carries a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The Oppo Find N6 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.