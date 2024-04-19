Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro

Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro

Meta will launch its large Llama 3 AI models with more than 400 billion parameters later this year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 13:06 IST
Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta said Llama 3 is trained on publicly available data

Highlights
  • Meta Llama 3 AI models have been integrated with Meta AI
  • The AI models will be available in Pre-trained and Instruct variants
  • Meta Llama 3 uses a tokeniser with a vocabulary of 128K tokens
Advertisement

Meta introduced the next generation of its artificial intelligence (AI) models, Llama 3 8B and 70B, on Thursday. Shortened for Large Language Model Meta AI, Llama 3 comes with improved capabilities over its predecessor. The company also adopted new training methods to optimise the efficiency of the models. Interestingly, with Llama 2, the largest model was 70B, but this time the company said its large models will contain more than 400 billion parameters. Notably, a report last week revealed that Meta will unveil its smaller AI models in April and its larger models later in the summer.

Meta Llama 3 availability

Those interested in trying out the new AI models are in luck as Meta is taking a community-first approach with the Llama 3. The new foundation models will be open source just like previous models. Meta stated in its blog post, “Llama 3 models will soon be available on AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Hugging Face, Kaggle, IBM WatsonX, Microsoft Azure, NVIDIA NIM, and Snowflake, and with support from hardware platforms offered by AMD, AWS, Dell, Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.”

The list includes all major cloud, hosting, and hardware platforms, which should make it easier for enthusiasts to get their hands on the AI models. Further, Meta has also integrated Llama 3 with its own Meta AI that can be accessed via Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp in supported countries.

Meta Llama 3 performance and architecture

Coming to the performance, the social media giant shared benchmark scores of Llama 3 for both its pre-trained and instruct models. For reference, pre-trained is the general conversational AI whereas the instruct models are aimed at completing specific tasks. The pre-trained model of Llama 3 70B outscored Google's Gemini 1.0 Pro in the MMLU (79.5 vs 71.8), BIG-Bench Hard (81.3 vs 75.0), and DROP (79.7 vs 74.1) benchmarks, wheres the 70B Instruct model outscored the Gemini 1.5 Pro model in MMLU, HumanEval, and GSM-8K benchmarks, based on data shared by the company.

Meta has opted for a decoder-only transformer architecture for the new AI models but has made several improvements over the predecessor. Llama 3 now uses a tokeniser with a vocabulary of 128K tokens, and the company has adopted grouped query attention (GQA) to improve inference efficiency. GQA helps in improving the attention of the AI so it does not move outside of its designated context when answering queries. The social media giant has pre-trained the models with more than 15T tokens, which it claims to have sourced from publicly available data.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Meta AI, Meta Llama, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Tipped to Equip Purported 12.9-inch iPad Air Model With Mini LED Screen
Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving

Related Stories

Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Rebel Moon Part 2, Article 370 and More
  2. Vivo V30e to Debut in India on This Date; Key Features, Colours Revealed
  3. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Launched: See Price
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Versatile and Practical
  5. Meta Claims Its Newly Launched Llama 3 AI Outperforms Gemini 1.5 Pro
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Gets NothingOS 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration
  7. Apple's Rumoured 12.9-Inch iPad Air May Arrive With This Display Upgrade
  8. Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Specifications, Colurways Teased
  9. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone With No Access to Internet
  10. Android 15 Could Bring This Security Feature From Windows to Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI Gets Upgraded With Llama 3 to Add New Features, Better Integration
  2. Vivo V30e India Launch Date Set for May 2; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Itel Super Guru 4G Feature Phone With YouTube, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple HomePod LCD Display Component Image Leak Hints at Arrival of Upgraded Model
  5. Bitcoin Price Above $61,000, Ether and Majority Altcoins See Losses Ahead of BTC Halving
  6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced With Visceral Reveal Trailer, Will Arrive Later This Year
  7. Meta Llama 3 AI Models With 8B and 70B Parameters Launched, Said to Outperform Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro
  8. Apple Tipped to Equip Purported 12.9-inch iPad Air Model With Mini LED Screen
  9. New OTT Releases This Week: Rebel Moon Part 2, Article 370, All Indian Rank and More
  10. Google Maps Makes It Easier to Find EV Chargers, Search Now Shows Sustainable Travel Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »