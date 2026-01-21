Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says

Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says

Meta's efforts are being closely followed since CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved to shake up its AI leadership, form a new lab and poach talent from rivals.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2026 19:13 IST
Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Media outlets reported in December that Meta was working on a text AI model codenamed Avocado

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta is reportedly working on image and video-focused model, Mango
  • Meta Superintelligence Labs team was set up in 2025
  • Meta CTO said the company's new models showed a lot of promise
Advertisement

Meta Platforms' new artificial intelligence lab has delivered its first high-profile AI models internally this month, the company's chief technology officer said on Wednesday.

At a press briefing on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, CTO Andrew Bosworth said the models built by its Meta Superintelligence Labs team, formed last year, showed a lot of promise.

"They're basically six months into the work, not quite even," Bosworth said, adding that the team's AI models were "very good".

Media outlets reported in December that Meta was working on a text AI model codenamed Avocado slated for a first-quarter launch, along with an image and video-focused model codenamed Mango. Bosworth did not specify which models were delivered internally.

Meta's efforts are being closely followed since CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved to shake up its AI leadership, form a new lab and poach talent with sky-high offers, hoping the company can win in the highly competitive technology frontier.

Meta had faced criticism over the performance of its Llama 4 model at a time when rivals, such as Alphabet's Google and others, have seized momentum in the race for transformational and lucrative AI.

Bosworth said the technology was not yet finished.

Speaking in general terms about the development cycle, Bosworth said: "There's a tremendous amount of work to do post-training" for AI, "to actually deliver the model in a way that's usable internally and by consumers."

He said, however, that Meta was starting to see favorable returns from its big gambits in 2025, which he called a "tremendously chaotic year" for Meta building its lab, infrastructure, and procuring power.

Bosworth said 2026 and 2027 would see consumer AI trends firm up because recent advances had delivered models that already answer "the kinds of things that you ask every day with your family, your kids," even as technological development could improve results for more complex queries.

That is why the next two years were important for bringing consumer products to market, he said.

Meta is marketing AI-equipped Ray-Ban Display glasses and paused their international expansion earlier this month to prioritize fulfilling US orders.

© Thomson Reuters 2026

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Meta, Meta AI, AI, AI Models
Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay

Related Stories

Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  2. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  4. Apple Pay Could Soon Be Available in India With Tap-to-Pay Support: Report
  5. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed; Pre-Orders Open in China
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  7. Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay
  8. You Can Now Vote During Netflix's Live Events to Decide What Happens Next
  9. Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says
  10. Death Stranding Director's Cut and Space Marine 2 Join Game Pass in January
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report
  2. Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says
  3. Apple Pay Reportedly Likely to Launch in India Soon; iPhone Maker Said to Be in Talks With Card Networks
  4. Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay
  5. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Lineup for January Announced: Death Stranding Director's Cut, Space Marine 2 and More
  6. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  7. Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features
  8. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Centre-Aligned Selfie Camera Housed Inside Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  9. Netflix Introduces Voting Feature for Live Events; New AI Features, Redesigned Mobile App Announced
  10. iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Tipster Leaks Active Cooling System Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »