Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini

Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini

Users can reportedly ask for product recommendations, and the chatbot will respond with a carousel of product images.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 March 2026 16:58 IST
Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini

Photo Credit: Reuters

The recommendations may be personalised based on what Meta already knows about the user

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new feature is reportedly rolling out to select US web users
  • The chatbot reportedly shows image carousels with details
  • Suggestions may be personalised by user data
Advertisement

Meta is said to be testing new shopping and research capabilities within its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. According to a report, the firm has been developing features that would allow users to research products and receive shopping suggestions directly on its AI assistant, dubbed Meta AI. This move is reportedly seen as an extension of Meta's broader attempts to compete with other AI platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, which have recently added new features to their browsing and shopping tools.

Meta AI's Shopping Feature

According to a Bloomberg report, Meta's new shopping tool is being rolled out to select US-based users of the Meta AI web interface. Users can reportedly ask for product recommendations, such as clothing, electronics, or accessories, and the chatbot will respond with a carousel of product images.

Instead of directing users to external websites or search engines, the AI assistant could provide summaries of product specifications. Each product card reportedly includes a caption detailing the brand, website, and price. The chatbot also provides a short explanation in bullet-point format outlining why those products were recommended, as per the report.

Users may be able to ask natural language queries such as comparing smartphones, laptops, or home appliances, and receive detailed breakdowns that include pricing ranges, feature comparisons, and potential pros and cons. The report also suggests that Meta could eventually integrate links to online retailers or shopping platforms, potentially opening up monetisation opportunities through affiliate partnerships.

When applicable, the chatbot's recommendations are said to be personalised based on what Meta already knows about the user, including their location and inferred gender. For instance, in one test cited in the report, when asked to find puffer jackets, the assistant referenced the user's location in New York and suggested women's jackets based on the name associated with the account.

Citing a Meta spokesperson, the report mentioned that the shopping tool is being tested but declined to provide additional details about broader availability or monetisation plans.

The move comes at a time when other competing AI platforms are seeking to integrate commerce-related features.

For example, ChatGPT has introduced agentic shopping experiences that enable consumers to explore products and, in some instances, make purchases through instant checkout integrations with partner merchants. Google, on the other hand, has been seeking to expand AI-based shopping-related features in the Search engine and the Gemini app. As competition in the AI space is likely to increase, AI firms are seeking to position their assistants as more than just conversational interfaces.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Meta AI, ChatGPT, Gemini, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China

Related Stories

Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  2. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's When the Oppo K14 5G Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  4. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature 5 Games
  5. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  6. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  7. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More
  3. Tanvi The Great Now Streaming on Prime Video: An Inspiring Autistic Hero’s Journey
  4. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
  6. Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Vanchana OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  8. Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
  9. Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini
  10. Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »