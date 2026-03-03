Meta is said to be testing new shopping and research capabilities within its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. According to a report, the firm has been developing features that would allow users to research products and receive shopping suggestions directly on its AI assistant, dubbed Meta AI. This move is reportedly seen as an extension of Meta's broader attempts to compete with other AI platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, which have recently added new features to their browsing and shopping tools.

Meta AI's Shopping Feature

According to a Bloomberg report, Meta's new shopping tool is being rolled out to select US-based users of the Meta AI web interface. Users can reportedly ask for product recommendations, such as clothing, electronics, or accessories, and the chatbot will respond with a carousel of product images.

Instead of directing users to external websites or search engines, the AI assistant could provide summaries of product specifications. Each product card reportedly includes a caption detailing the brand, website, and price. The chatbot also provides a short explanation in bullet-point format outlining why those products were recommended, as per the report.

Users may be able to ask natural language queries such as comparing smartphones, laptops, or home appliances, and receive detailed breakdowns that include pricing ranges, feature comparisons, and potential pros and cons. The report also suggests that Meta could eventually integrate links to online retailers or shopping platforms, potentially opening up monetisation opportunities through affiliate partnerships.

When applicable, the chatbot's recommendations are said to be personalised based on what Meta already knows about the user, including their location and inferred gender. For instance, in one test cited in the report, when asked to find puffer jackets, the assistant referenced the user's location in New York and suggested women's jackets based on the name associated with the account.

Citing a Meta spokesperson, the report mentioned that the shopping tool is being tested but declined to provide additional details about broader availability or monetisation plans.

The move comes at a time when other competing AI platforms are seeking to integrate commerce-related features.

For example, ChatGPT has introduced agentic shopping experiences that enable consumers to explore products and, in some instances, make purchases through instant checkout integrations with partner merchants. Google, on the other hand, has been seeking to expand AI-based shopping-related features in the Search engine and the Gemini app. As competition in the AI space is likely to increase, AI firms are seeking to position their assistants as more than just conversational interfaces.