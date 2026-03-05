WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new optional premium subscription plan for its consumer app that could introduce additional customisation and convenience features for users who choose to pay. The proposed tier, called WhatsApp Plus, is said to be under development for both Android and iOS versions of the messaging platform. While the core messaging experience is expected to remain free, the paid plan may offer extra tools designed to personalise the interface and enhance chat management.

WhatsApp Plus Premium Subscription Plan in Development

According to an X post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Plus may place a strong emphasis on visual customisation. Subscribers could reportedly change the app theme, adjust accent colours across the interface, and select from a range of alternative app icons. Around 14 new icon styles are said to be in development, along with several colour options that may allow users to personalise the look and feel of the app.

The subscription tier could also expand WhatsApp's chat pinning limit. Currently, users can pin up to three conversations, but WhatsApp Plus subscribers may reportedly pin as many as 20 chats, allowing 17 additional pinned conversations beyond the existing limit.

Subscribers may also receive exclusive ringtones designed specifically for WhatsApp. Each tone is expected to feature a distinctive style and help users easily distinguish incoming WhatsApp calls from notifications generated by other apps.

The report also suggests that additional subscriber-only features may arrive over time. WhatsApp Plus users could reportedly receive exclusive sticker packs that are not available to free users. Some message reactions may also become more immersive and interactive, which could make conversations feel more dynamic.

Even if the subscription launches, WhatsApp's core functions are expected to remain free for everyone, the report added. Users are said to be able to continue to send and receive messages, make voice and video calls, share media, participate in group chats, and access privacy and security features without paying.

WhatsApp has not yet confirmed pricing or announced a launch timeline for the plan. The report noted that features linked to WhatsApp Plus may also change before the company decides to roll out the subscription more widely.