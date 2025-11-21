Technology News
Microsoft Agent 365 Introduced, to Let Enterprises Keep Track of AI Agents

Microsoft launches Agent 365 control plane to let enterprises register, monitor and govern AI agents.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 November 2025 18:18 IST
Microsoft Agent 365 Introduced, to Let Enterprises Keep Track of AI Agents

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Agent 365 gives IT teams a single place to track AI agents, their permissions and recent activity

Highlights
  • Agent 365 tracks every AI agent a company is using
  • IT teams can see what each agent can access and what it is doing
  • It works with Microsoft apps and identity systems for full oversight
Microsoft Agent 365 was unveiled by the company during the Microsoft Ignite 2025 event earlier this week. The enterprise-focused command centre allows organisations to manage and monitor all their artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The company describes it as a central dashboard where IT teams can see every AI agent in use, understand what it can access inside the organisation and monitor its activity in real time. The tool works whether the agent was built inside Microsoft's ecosystem or created externally on open-source frameworks. It is now available through the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre under the Frontier preview programme.

Microsoft Agent 365 Arrives for Enterprises

In a blog post, the Redmond-based tech giant unveiled the new dashboard for AI agents. The idea behind Agent 365 is straightforward. Many companies are now using multiple AI agents to automate tasks such as summarising emails, generating reports, or pulling data from internal tools. As the number of these agents increases, organisations need a way to keep track of them the same way they track human users. This is where Agent 365 comes in.

One of its core features is a central registry. Here, IT teams can log every AI agent the organisation is using, including details such as who built it, what tasks it is designed to perform and what information it can access. The registry helps identify agents that may no longer be needed or ones that require updated permissions.

The platform also includes built-in monitoring. It shows when an agent runs, what it connects to and whether anything unusual happens. This gives administrators a way to spot unintended behaviour early, such as an agent accessing files it should not be able to. Agent 365 works with Microsoft's identity system, Entra, to give each AI agent a unique identity. This is similar to giving an employee a digital ID badge. With this identity, teams can set permissions, restrict access to sensitive data and audit what the agent has done.

Since many companies rely on Microsoft apps, Agent 365 can connect with first-party apps, such as Outlook, Word, Excel, Power Apps and Power BI. This means organisations can let agents perform tasks inside these apps while still having a clear view of what is happening behind the scenes.

The service is available through the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre as part of the company's Frontier preview programme for IT administrators. Enterprises can choose to enable Agent 365 for the entire organisation or for select users while testing.

Further reading: Microsoft Agent 365, Microsoft, AI agents, AI, Artificial Intellignece, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
