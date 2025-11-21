Technology News
English Edition

Government Reportedly Mulling Stablecoin Adoption in Potential Policy Shift Even as RBI Flags Concerns

Government evaluates limited stablecoin use as part of its policy review while balancing regulatory caution.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 17:46 IST
Government Reportedly Mulling Stablecoin Adoption in Potential Policy Shift Even as RBI Flags Concerns

Photo Credit: Unsplash/André François McKenzie

Policy review places stablecoins under scrutiny as India assesses digital asset options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Finance ministry examines specific stablecoin use cases
  • Review follows growing global interest in tokenised payments
  • RBI maintains cautious view on private digital tokens
Advertisement

In the upcoming Economic Survey 2025-26, the central government is preparing to explore the use of stablecoins, according to a report. Officials said that the survey may propose limited experimentation with stablecoins and could outline potential use cases for them as payment instruments in select scenarios. At a time when India is still working on its approach to digital assets and assessing how blockchain-based instruments might fit into the nation's larger payments and financial architecture, such a move would be considered an early policy shift. 

Stablecoin Utility Being Studied as Part of Wider Digital Finance Review 

A Moneycontrol report indicates that the government is currently studying the possibility of incorporating stablecoins into India's broader digital payment system. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are a unique type of digital asset. Their value is tied to something else, like a product or a fiat currency (like the US dollar). Unlike other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are extremely volatile, their primary goal is to maintain a stable price.

Officials have all mentioned potential benefits of cross-border settlements, faster transaction processing, and improved capital efficiency. Since there is currently no dedicated regulation for stablecoins in India, any change would require a defined framework covering issuer obligations, operational safeguards, and compliance standards across the financial system. 

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) aspiration for a sovereign digital rupee continues to influence the country's current stance on digital currencies. In October, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, stated that the government supported the introduction of a digital currency issued by the RBI. 

Contrary to privately issued stablecoins, this framework has established the CBDC as the main digital asset backed by the government. As a result, the ongoing evaluation represents an effort to think about how both systems might coexist in a regulated setting. 

If the proposal moves forward, officials are expected to prepare a discussion paper outlining use cases, safeguards, and issuer-level requirements. Any framework's adoption would depend on how banks, payment processors, and market players react to the suggested model. 

Until then, India's evolving view on stablecoins remains a crucial point in the country's digital asset strategy and will give direction towards how emerging technologies are incorporated into the country's financial systems.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto in India, stablecoins, CBDC
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
OpenAI Is Now Rolling Out Group Chats in ChatGPT Globally to All Users

Related Stories

Government Reportedly Mulling Stablecoin Adoption in Potential Policy Shift Even as RBI Flags Concerns
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  2. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  3. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers
  4. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced: Here's When It Will Begin
  5. iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Launch Pre-Bookings Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Confirmed; Will Be Equipped With This Chipset
  7. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked
  8. You Can Now Purchase Ray-Ban Meta Glasses via Amazon, Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17e, Affordable MacBook Said to Launch Next Year Alongside 12th Generation iPad
  2. Lava Shark Pro 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  3. Microsoft Agent 365 Introduced, to Let Enterprises Keep Track of AI Agents
  4. Government Reportedly Mulling Stablecoin Adoption in Potential Policy Shift Even as RBI Flags Concerns
  5. Oppo 'PLT120' Smartphone Spotted on Chinese Certification Websites, Could Launch Soon
  6. OpenAI Is Now Rolling Out Group Chats in ChatGPT Globally to All Users
  7. Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode
  8. Huawei Mate 80 Series Battery and Display Features Revealed Ahead of November 25 Launch
  9. Valve's Steam Machine Could Be Priced Above 'Console Pricing Model' of $500
  10. Poco Pad M1 With 12,000mAh Battery to Launch Alongside Poco F8 Series and Poco Pad X1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »