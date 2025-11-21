In the upcoming Economic Survey 2025-26, the central government is preparing to explore the use of stablecoins, according to a report. Officials said that the survey may propose limited experimentation with stablecoins and could outline potential use cases for them as payment instruments in select scenarios. At a time when India is still working on its approach to digital assets and assessing how blockchain-based instruments might fit into the nation's larger payments and financial architecture, such a move would be considered an early policy shift.

Stablecoin Utility Being Studied as Part of Wider Digital Finance Review

A Moneycontrol report indicates that the government is currently studying the possibility of incorporating stablecoins into India's broader digital payment system. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are a unique type of digital asset. Their value is tied to something else, like a product or a fiat currency (like the US dollar). Unlike other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are extremely volatile, their primary goal is to maintain a stable price.

Officials have all mentioned potential benefits of cross-border settlements, faster transaction processing, and improved capital efficiency. Since there is currently no dedicated regulation for stablecoins in India, any change would require a defined framework covering issuer obligations, operational safeguards, and compliance standards across the financial system.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) aspiration for a sovereign digital rupee continues to influence the country's current stance on digital currencies. In October, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, stated that the government supported the introduction of a digital currency issued by the RBI.

Contrary to privately issued stablecoins, this framework has established the CBDC as the main digital asset backed by the government. As a result, the ongoing evaluation represents an effort to think about how both systems might coexist in a regulated setting.

If the proposal moves forward, officials are expected to prepare a discussion paper outlining use cases, safeguards, and issuer-level requirements. Any framework's adoption would depend on how banks, payment processors, and market players react to the suggested model.

Until then, India's evolving view on stablecoins remains a crucial point in the country's digital asset strategy and will give direction towards how emerging technologies are incorporated into the country's financial systems.

