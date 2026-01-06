Vivo X200T specifications have been surfacing online for a while, giving us a sneak peek at what it might offer. A publication has now leaked the anticipated price range of the smartphone in India as well as its launch timeline, and the Vivo X200T could make its debut in the coming weeks. Moreover, it is said to be the rebranded version of the Vivo X200 FE, which was launched in India in 2025. The phone is tipped to be equipped with a Zeiss-powered triple 50-megapixel rear camera unit, too. A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chip could power the rumoured handset.

Vivo X200T Price in India, Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), SmartPrix reports that the rumoured Vivo X200T will be launched in India in the last week of January, which means it could debut in the country between January 26 and January 31. The phone is said to be available for purchase in at least Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colourways. However, it is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone.

The report added that the smartphone will be priced in India between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000. In terms of specifications, the Vivo X200T will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which is said to deliver up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Additionally, it could carry a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup. More details about the purported Vivo X200T are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

As previously mentioned, the Vivo X200T is expected to be the rebranded version of the Vivo X200 FE. If the information above is true, the Vivo X200T would be priced slightly lower than the ‘FE' model, which was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colourways.

Recently, the Vivo X200T was spotted on the BIS certification website in India with the V2561 model number, suggesting that it could arrive in the country soon. The phone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is said to also feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It could also get a 4.5K nanofluid vapour chamber (VC) heat dissipation system to control the phone's temperatures. It might also support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.