Vivo X200T Price Range Leaked Alongside Anticipated India Launch Timeline

Vivo X200T was recently spotted on the BIS certification website, hinting at its imminent launch in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 16:37 IST
Vivo X200T Price Range Leaked Alongside Anticipated India Launch Timeline

Vivo X200T is expected to be similar to the Vivo X200 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X200T could be offered in two colourways
  • Vivo X200T might sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Vivo X200T specifications have been surfacing online for a while, giving us a sneak peek at what it might offer. A publication has now leaked the anticipated price range of the smartphone in India as well as its launch timeline, and the Vivo X200T could make its debut in the coming weeks. Moreover, it is said to be the rebranded version of the Vivo X200 FE, which was launched in India in 2025. The phone is tipped to be equipped with a Zeiss-powered triple 50-megapixel rear camera unit, too. A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chip could power the rumoured handset.

Vivo X200T Price in India, Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), SmartPrix reports that the rumoured Vivo X200T will be launched in India in the last week of January, which means it could debut in the country between January 26 and January 31. The phone is said to be available for purchase in at least Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colourways. However, it is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone.

The report added that the smartphone will be priced in India between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000. In terms of specifications, the Vivo X200T will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which is said to deliver up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Additionally, it could carry a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup. More details about the purported Vivo X200T are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

As previously mentioned, the Vivo X200T is expected to be the rebranded version of the Vivo X200 FE. If the information above is true, the Vivo X200T would be priced slightly lower than the ‘FE' model, which was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colourways.

Recently, the Vivo X200T was spotted on the BIS certification website in India with the V2561 model number, suggesting that it could arrive in the country soon. The phone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is said to also feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It could also get a 4.5K nanofluid vapour chamber (VC) heat dissipation system to control the phone's temperatures. It might also support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speaker could have been better
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed Vivo X200 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
