Microsoft Is Expanding Snapdragon-Exclusive AI Features to Intel, AMD-Powered Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft is introducing new capabilities in Voice Access to the Snapdragon X series-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 19:07 IST
Microsoft Is Expanding Snapdragon-Exclusive AI Features to Intel, AMD-Powered Copilot+ PCs

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Missing Copilot+ PC AI features are being added to the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Intel Core Ultra 200V

Highlights
  • The AI features include Live Captions, Cocreator and more
  • New Voice Access features will come to Intel and AMD later this year
  • Some of these features will be added via the March 2025 Windows preview
Microsoft is finally expanding some of the missing artificial intelligence (AI) features to the Intel and AMD-powered Copilot+ PCs. Announced on Monday, the Redmond-based tech giant is now making AI features in Windows 11, such as Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image and Image Creator, available to select Intel and AMD chipsets. These features were so far exclusive to Snapdragon's X series chipsets. Additionally, the company is also rolling out new capabilities in Voice Access to Snapdragon X series chipset-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft Expands AI Features in Copilot+ PCs

In a blog post, Navjot Virk, Corporate Vice President, Windows Experiences at Microsoft, announced the expansion of the AI features to Intel and AMD chipsets powering Copilot+ PCs. So far, most of the Copilot-focused AI features were exclusive to the devices powered by Snapdragon X series chipsets. However, now even those who are using Intel and AMD-powered devices can access these features.

Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image, and Image Creator will now be available on Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Intel Core Ultra 200V chipsets. Microsoft is adding these features via the March 2025 Windows non-security preview update. The features will be rolled out over the course of the ongoing month via the Windows controlled feature rollout (CFR) to consumers.

Live Captions offers real-time translations in the English language for audio and video content during virtual meetings, podcasts, or video playback. Cocreator is available in the Paint app, and can assist users by converting their doodles into sophisticated artwork. Users can manually control the creativity level of the transformation.

Both Restyle Image and Image Creator are available within the Photos app. Restyle Image lets users transform photos into a wide range of artistic styles, including oil paintings, sketches, or modern art. On the other hand, Image Creator is a text-to-image generation tool that generates artwork and illustrations based on text prompts.

Separately, Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X series chipsets are also getting new capabilities via the Voice Access feature. The accessibility feature will now allow users to communicate with their devices using more descriptive and flexible language. Microsoft says the capability will reduce the challenges users face while learning complex steps and commands the tool previously required. It will be coming to Intel and AMD-powered devices later this year.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot Plus PC, Intel, AMD, Snapdragon X, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Windows 11
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X200s Design Officially Teased; to Launch in April Alongside Vivo X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5

Microsoft Is Expanding Snapdragon-Exclusive AI Features to Intel, AMD-Powered Copilot+ PCs
