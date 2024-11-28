Technology News
Microsoft Denies Training AI Models on User Data From Microsoft 365 Apps

People are concerned about their data being used to train AI models without permission.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 November 2024 14:05 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft said its "connected experiences" enables features such as co-authoring, cloud storage

Highlights
  • Microsoft is moving forward in AI exploration
  • Microsoft along with OpenAI is facing antitrust challenges on AI training
  • People are not comfortable with their data being used to train AI
Microsoft on Wednesday denied claims that it uses customer data from its Microsoft 365 applications, including Word and Excel, to train artificial intelligence models.

The response came after some users pointed out on social media that the company requires users to opt-out of its "connected experiences" feature, which they argued was used to train AI models.

"These claims are untrue. Microsoft does not use customer data from Microsoft 365 consumer and commercial applications to train foundational large language models," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The spokesperson added that the "connected experiences" enables features such as co-authoring and cloud storage, and has no connection to how the company trains its large language models.

The conversations on social media indicate that people remain concerned about their data being used to train AI models without permission.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

