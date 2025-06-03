Elden Ring Nightreign has now sold over 3.5 million copies in just five days since it launched on May 30, developer FromSoftware confirmed Tuesday. The co-op action-survival title, which serves as a standalone multiplayer spinoff to Elden Ring, will also get a two-player mode in a future update, the Japenese studio confirmed. The game, which puts players on a Battle Royale-style shrinking map to take on deadly bosses and dangerous environments, can be played solo or in three-player co-op at launch.

Elden Ring Nightreign Sales

FromSoftware announced the sales milestone in a post on X early Tuesday and confirmed further post-launch support to bring a much-requested Duos mode and more.

Patch 1.01.1 is now available for #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN.



This update brings gameplay and stability improvements, bug fixes as well as solo expeditions improvements.



Patch notes are available here: https://t.co/RobUkaetkX



Thank you for your support and passion. pic.twitter.com/l1nq6LjiGJ — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 2, 2025

“In addition to the DLC releasing later this year, new additions will be gradually implemented, including enhanced fights against existing Nightlords starting this month, as well as Duo Expeditions at a later date,” the developer said.

A two-player mode is perhaps the most requested feature by Elden Ring Nightreign players. A mod, that allows players to team up with a friend and jump into the game in two-player co-op, is already available on PC. Ahead of the game's launch, Nightreign director Junya Ishizaki explained that a two-player mode was "overlooked" during development, with the studio primarily focussed on tuning the game for three-player co-op and solo play.

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch

On Monday, FromSoftware also rolled out Elden Ring Nightreign's promised first patch. Patch 1.01.1 brings a host of bug fixes and improvements to gameplay, stability and the solo play experience. With the update, the survival game, which is meant to be played in teams of three, is set to get a little easier for solo players.

While players have complained about matchmaking issues and missing features like a Duos mode, crossplay support and team chat, Elden Ring Nightreign has been a hit, selling two million copies on the day it launched. On Steam, the game has crossed a peak concurrent player count of 3,13,000. Over the weekend, FromSoftware also shared suggestions for Nightreign players experiencing matchmaking issues on PC, PS4 and PS5.

Elden Ring Nightreign launched on May 30 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game tasks players — whether playing in teams of three or solo — with surviving three nights in its treacherous world before taking on a final boss.