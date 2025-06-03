Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available at a discounted price in India. The flagship smartphone was released in January, priced at Rs. 1,29,999. Samsung has temporarily slashed the cost of the handset, with a Rs. 12,000 instant cashback on all storage variants. Customers can also avail of additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a quad rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Dropped For a Limited Time

Samsung is selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra with Rs. 12,000 instant cashback in India. With this limited-period offer, the base 256GB storage variant of the phone is available at just Rs. 1,17,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,29,999. The 512GB storage variant can be grabbed for Rs. 1,29,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,41,999.

The top-of-the-line configuration of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB of storage currently has an effective price of Rs. 1,53,999. This variant was announced with a price tag of Rs. Rs 1,65,999.

Customers can avail of no-cost EMI offers that start at Rs. 3,278 per month. Buyers can get up to a Rs. 75,000 discount when they trade in their old smartphone.

Samsung released the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January during its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. It is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Whitesilver colours. Customers who purchase the handset from the company's website can also get it in online-exclusive Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood, alongside 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra wide camera, another 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The flagship hadset is equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 Ultra with Galaxy AI features, and the handset runs on Android 15 with the company's One UI 7 skin. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

