Character.AI unveiled new multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) features on Monday. The California-based AI company said it is introducing new ways to let users interact and engage with the characters on the platform. Among them is a new image-to-video generation tool that allows users to create videos of their characters. To enable users to share all of this content with others, the platform has introduced a new Community Feed. Some of these features have already rolled out, while others will be added in the near future.

Character.AI Unveils Scenes, Screen, and AvatarFX

The AI firm took the wraps off six new features that users can find on the platform right away or within the next few weeks. Some of these features are exclusive to c.ai+ subscribers, while others are available to all users. In India, a monthly c.ai+ subscription is priced at Rs. 990.

The first new feature is called Scenes. The company is rolling out interactive, pre-populated storylines where users can add any character and continue the story. Scenes essentially eliminate the need for the user to type out the premise of a role-playing conversation, as these are pre-defined. Users can directly jump into the story and create engaging narratives, according to the company.

Character.AI is adding a selection of scenes for users to try out. Later this summer, the company will let users build and publish their own scenes. This feature is only available on the mobile apps, and can be found from the menu located underneath the search option.

AvatarFX, an image-to-video generation tool, is also being added to Character.AI. It allows users to upload their character's avatar photo or any other image and generate videos using text prompts. The company says that users can either create interactive videos of their favourite characters or create intro videos for a particular storyline to create dynamic content. It is currently live on the web and will soon be added to the mobile apps.

Another new feature, which is currently available on mobile, is Profile Redesign. Users can customise their profiles by adding their created characters and content, and organising them according to their preference. This feature is aimed at making creator profiles stand out to users.

Streams feature in Character AI

Photo Credit: Character.AI

Character.AI is also adding a new way to let users make different characters interact with each other. Dubbed Streams, the new feature allows users to choose a topic, their preferred characters, and let the characters play out a dynamic interaction or storyline. Streams is being added to the platform this week on both web and mobile apps.

Additionally, the platform is also adding a new tool to let users animate their favourite interactions with characters. While details were not provided, the feature likely turns a text conversation into a visual animation. Notably, this feature is only available to the c.ai+ subscribers in the mobile apps.

Finally, the company is also adding a way for creators and users to share the new content they can create using this feature. Dubbed Community Feed, this shared space will feature the conversations, artwork, videos, and animations that users choose to publish. The feed also lets users discover new characters or ways to try out these features. It will be added to the mobile interface soon, Character.AI said.