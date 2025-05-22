Technology News
Infinix Xpad GT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Xpad GT has a 13-inch 2.8K resolution display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 15:10 IST
Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 15:10 IST

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Xpad GT is launched in single Grey shade

Highlights
  • Infinix Xpad GT has a 13-megapixel single camera
  • It has a 9-megapixel front camera
  • Infinix Xpad GT houses eight speakers
Infinix Xpad GT has been launched in select global markets on Wednesday alongside the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G smartphone. The new gaming-focused GT-branded tablet runs on a Snapdragon 888 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Infinix Xpad GT boasts a 13-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and is backed by a 10,000mAh battery. The Infinix Xpad GT succeeds the Infinix Xpad, which was launched in India in September last year as the first tablet offering from Infinix.

Infinix Xpad GT Price, Availability

The Infinix Xpad GT is priced at RM 1,699 (roughly Rs. roughly Rs. 34,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in Malaysia. It is available in a single Grey colour option. The tablet is currently up for pre-order in Malaysia through Lazada and TikTok.com. As a special launch offer, Infinix is providing a keyboard and stylus free of cost along with the tablet.

Infinix Xpad GT Specifications

The Infinix Xpad GT features a 13-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It offers Infinix's AI tools and the AI-backed Folax voice assistant.

At the rear, the Infinix Xpad GT has a 13-megapixel single camera. It has a 9-megapixel front camera and gets eight speakers with a 3D sound and DTS audio support. The tablet can be paired with a keyboard and stylus (sold separately). The gaming-focused tablet is claimed to deliver up to 120fps frame rate while playing Mobile Legends and 90FPS frame rate for PUBG. It has a vapour chamber-based cooling setup.

The Infinix Xpad GT packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. It has a metal build and measures 6.5mm in thickness.

Infinix Xpad GT

Infinix Xpad GT

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5 This Summer With New Features
Computex 2025: Five Takeaways From Asia’s Biggest AI Tech Show

