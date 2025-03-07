Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI Ready Format

Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format

Mistral OCR is claimed to comprehend each element of documents with accuracy.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 19:21 IST
Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Mistral OCR is a multilingual model and can understand a wide range of languages

Highlights
  • Mistral OCR is the default model for document understanding on Le Chat
  • The API can extract text, images, tables, and equations from PDFs
  • It outperforms Google Document AI and Azure OCR
Advertisement

Mistral introduced the Mistral Optical Character Recognition (OCR) application programming interface (API) on Thursday. The artificial intelligence (AI) model is capable of analysing and processing PDF documents and converting it into an AI-ready text format such as Markdown or raw text file. The tool is capable of extracting data from PDFs to make them digestible for AI models. The Paris-based AI firm claimed that the Mistral OCR API will allow developers to build AI applications for PDF files as well as allow them to create datasets to train new AI models.

Mistral OCR API Introduced

PDF documents pose a unique challenge for AI models. The content in this file format cannot be accessed by large language models (LLMs) using traditional Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques as the data cannot be processed by them. For example, if you ask an AI application to scan through PDF documents in your laptop to find a piece of information, it might struggle to do so.

This means that developers building AI applications will be limited in offering PDF-analysis capability. While Google's NotebookLM, Adobe's AI assistant, and several other tools use specialised OCR tools to overcome this challenge, developers in the open-source community do not have access to a high-efficiency tool.

Mistral OCR API solves this challenge by allowing developers to extract PDF data into an AI-ready format. The company claims in a newsroom post that the tool can understand separate elements in documents, including media, text, tables, and equations with high accuracy. Once analysed, it can extract and present the information in the Markdown or a raw text file format.

AI models can then use this extracted text as input and RAG systems can easily access them and answer queries about them. “Mistral OCR excels in understanding complex document elements, including interleaved imagery, mathematical expressions, tables, and advanced layouts such as LaTeX formatting. The model enables deeper understanding of rich documents such as scientific papers with charts, graphs, equations and figures,” the post stated.

The company claimed that the Mistral OCR can process up to 2,000 pages per minute on a single node. The API also lets developers use the document as a prompt, and chain outputs to build function calling tools and AI agents.

Based on internal testing, the Mistral OCR outperformed models such as Google Document AI, Azure OCR, and GPT-4o version 2024-11-20 for “text-only” documents. It also outperformed Google and Azure in multilingual capabilities.

Those interested in trying out the capability of the model can go to Mistral's Le Chat platform. The API can be accessed from la Plateforme.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Mistral OCR, API, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Mistral
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets
Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Pro Review: A Good Upgrade That Fails to Stand Out
  3. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  4. Alibaba's Latest Open-Source Model Said to Match DeepSeek-R1's Performance
  5. OpenAI Might Charge Up to $20,000 a Month for Expert-Level AI Agents
  6. Poco F7 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With This Flagship Chipset
  7. MeitY Launches AI Compute Portal, AIKosha to Boost India's AI Innovation
#Latest Stories
  1. Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format
  2. Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Variant RAM, Storage Configurations and Colour Options Leaked
  3. Indian Government Launches AI Compute Portal, Dataset Repository AIKosha to Boost Innovation
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'
  5. Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets
  6. Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Spotted on Geekbench AI
  7. Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) Processors With vPro for Commercial PCs Launched at MWC 2025
  8. The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live on March 14
  9. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  10. Alibaba’s Qwen Team Releases QwQ-32B Open-Source Reasoning Model, Said to Perform Similar to DeepSeek-R1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »