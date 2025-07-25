Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy S11 Ultra, and Galaxy S10 Lite tablets later this year. While we haven't received any official word about the launch of the Android tablets yet, the upcoming tablets have allegedly been seen on the South Korean certification body, Safety Korea. The listing includes live images of the tablets, showing their design. The Galaxy S11 Ultra tablet could come with a single front-facing camera this year, marking a step down from the dual-camera setup on previous models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Live Images Reveal Familiar Design

Sammyguru spotted the listing of Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy S11 Ultra, and Galaxy S10 Lite on the Safety Korea website. The listing includes live images of the devices. The Galaxy Tab S11 is shown with rounded corners and thicker bezels. It appears to have a circular cutout on the bezel for the front camera. It is said to have similar dimensions to the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra appears to have slim bezels on all sides, much like its predecessor. It has rounded corners and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which had a dual front-facing camera setup, the new model seems to feature a single front camera.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is shown with a similar design to the Galaxy Tab S11. It is expected to feature scaled-down specifications to maintain a more budget-friendly price.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series in September or October as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The South Korean brand is expected to revamp its flagship tablet lineup by skipping the Plus model this year. It could be launched alongside Galaxy S24 FE.

A recent leak showed the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in a grey colour option with a dual rear camera unit and support for S-Pen. It is expected to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.