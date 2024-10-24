Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Nvidia AI Summit India: Jensen Huang Speaks About Blackwell GPUs, AI Strategy for India and AI Agents

Nvidia AI Summit India: Jensen Huang Speaks About Blackwell GPUs, AI Strategy for India and AI Agents

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Blackwell B200 GPUs will be shipped to customers in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 October 2024 12:56 IST
Nvidia AI Summit India: Jensen Huang Speaks About Blackwell GPUs, AI Strategy for India and AI Agents

Nvidia is working with Tata Communications, Infosys, Flipkart, Reliance, and others

Highlights
  • Huang highlighted that Moore’s law is ending
  • Nvidia’s CUDA systems were showcased during the event
  • Jensen Huang will sit with Mukesh Ambani for a fireside chat as well
Advertisement

Nvidia AI Summit India event was kicked off by company CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday. The CEO took the stage adorned in his trademark black leather jacket and greeted India saying, “India is very, very dear to the world's computer industry and central to the IT industry.” During his keynote speech, Huang spoke about the rise of technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning models, and computer vision models, and their global impact. He also walked the crowd through the Nvidia tech stack including the Nvidia Inference Microservices (NIM), and the Blackwell B200 GPU.

Jensen Huang Addresses the Crowd

Huang took the stage to explain the rise of AI. He highlighted that Moore's law, which states that the number of transistors in an IC doubles roughly every two years, is coming to an end. A direct impact of this would be that technology depreciation would stop, and access to technology would be more expensive.

Continuing along the same vein, the Nvidia CEO highlighted that AI could help kickstart a software-based growth journey for technology which can ensure that technology continues to grow and depreciate at the same rate. The Nvidia CEO also highlighted that the company has a strong AI infrastructure in India which is bolstering the AI ecosystem in the country.

Coming to the company's tech stack, Huang highlighted Nvidia's Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) system. He claimed that the technology has accelerated many important industries such as semiconductors, manufacturing, computation, and more.

Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs Will Be Shipped to Customers in Q4

A major announcement made by Huang is that the Blackwell B200 GPUs will be shipped to customers in the fourth quarter of 2024. Notably, a design flaw was spotted in the chipsets recently which delayed the shipping of the latest Nvidia chips aimed at hardware acceleration of AI workflows. The company took full responsibility for the flaw, and on Wednesday, the company announced that the snag had been fixed.

Highlighting Nvidia's India partners, Huang named Tata Communications, Infosys, Flipkart, Reliance, and others, who are currently leveraging Nvidia's tech stack to build solutions for India and the rest of the world. The company is also investing in building Hindi-based large language models (LLMs) in India with local startups, enterprises, and other stakeholders. “Once you have cracked LLMs in India, you can build in any part of the World,” Huang added.

The Nvidia CEO also spoke about agentic AI models, which are specialised chatbots capable of handling complex tasks end-to-end. Huang said the company is now investing in developing platforms that let other companies build this capability for themselves. Highlighting a benefit, he said that agentic AI models will help employees become “super employees” and improve productivity.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nvidia, Nvidia AI Summit India, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Jensen Huang
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Gentler Streak Update Introduces Sleep Analysis and Insights Features, Redesigned Wellbeing Section
Argentina Rolls Out Blockchain-Based Digital IDs to Residents of Capital Buenos Aires: Details

Related Stories

Nvidia AI Summit India: Jensen Huang Speaks About Blackwell GPUs, AI Strategy for India and AI Agents
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Speaks on Blackwell GPUs and India's AI Strategy
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  4. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  6. Apple Could Hire 400 Employees for New Retail Stores in These Indian Cities
  7. OnePlus 13's Cameras Detailed Ahead of the Phone's Debut Next Week
  8. Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 to Feature More Efficient Tensor Chips: Report
  9. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Debut With This Chipset on All Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia AI Summit India Fireside Chat: Jensen Huang, Mukesh Ambani Join Hands to Build AI Infrastructure in India
  2. Google Drive Rolls Out New Video Player With Fast-Forward and Rewind Buttons
  3. New Rayman Game in 'Early Stages' of Development With Prince of Persia Team Involved, Says Ubisoft
  4. Teacup OTT Release Date: Robert McCammon's Stinger Inspired Series Now Streaming on JioCinema Premium
  5. OnePlus 13 to Get Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras, ColorOS 15; Price Leaked
  6. 1000 Babies OTT Release Date: Neena Gupta’s Malayalam Thriller Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Argentina Rolls Out Blockchain-Based Digital IDs to Residents of Capital Buenos Aires: Details
  8. Nigerian Court Orders Release of Binance Executive After Charges Dropped
  9. Nvidia AI Summit India: Jensen Huang Speaks About Blackwell GPUs, AI Strategy for India and AI Agents
  10. India's Piracy Economy Stands at Rs 224 Billion in 2023: EY-IAMAI Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »