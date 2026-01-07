Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • 007 First Light PC System Requirements Revealed; IO Interactive Partners Nvidia for DLSS 4 Support on PC

007 First Light PC System Requirements Revealed; IO Interactive Partners Nvidia for DLSS 4 Support on PC

007 First Light on PC will support DLSS 4 with multi frame generation, IO Interactive and Nvidia announced.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 January 2026 14:02 IST
007 First Light PC System Requirements Revealed; IO Interactive Partners Nvidia for DLSS 4 Support on PC

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light is developer by Hitman maker, IO Interactive

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 007 First Light will take up 80GB storage space on PC
  • The James Bond game will launch on May 27, 2026
  • 007 First Light will support Nvidia DLSS 4 with multi frame generation
Advertisement

IO Interactive has revealed the PC system requirements for its upcoming James Bond action-adventure game, 007 First Light. Along with hardware specifications, the studio has also detailed PC features that will come with game as part of a collaboration with Nvidia, announced at CES 2026.

007 First Light on PC will feature Nvidia DLSS 4 with multi frame generation, promising a boost in detail and performance. As part of its collaboration with Nvidia, IO Interactive presented high-framerate PC gameplay for 007 First Light in a new dev diary video, showing the game running at over 200fps at 4K with DLSS on.

IOI also announced the PC specifications for 007 First Light. The game is built on an advanced version of the studio's proprietary Glacier engine, the same engine utilised for the studio's Hitman games.

The PC specs are split across minimum and recommended system requirements. 007 First Light will take up 80GB of storage space on PC. Here are the PC system requirements for the game:

Minimum PC Hardware Requirements

Performance target: 1080p at 30fps

Processor: Intel Core i5 9500K, AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD RX 5700, Intel discreet GPU equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video RAM: 8GB

Storage: 80GB

Operating System: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Performance target: 4K at 60fps

Processor: Intel Core i5 13500, AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, AMD RX 6700 XT, Intel discreet GPU equivalent

RAM: 32GB

Video RAM: 12GB

Storage: 80GB

Operating System: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

007 First Light was set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026, before IO Interactive delayed the game in December by two months. The James Bond title will now be released on May 27, 2026. Users who pre-order the game will get one-day early access along with in-game cosmetic items.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: 007 First Light, PC, 007 First Light PC Specs, IO Interactive, Nvidia
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
CES 2026: Motorola Things Lineup Expanded With Moto Sound Flow, Watch, Pen Ultra and Tag 2

Related Stories

007 First Light PC System Requirements Revealed; IO Interactive Partners Nvidia for DLSS 4 Support on PC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  4. Realme Buds Air 8 Launched in India With Up to 58 Hours of Total Battery Life
  5. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  6. CES 2026: Motorola Enters the Wearable AI Race With Project Maxwell
  7. Motorola Unveils Razr Fold as its First Book-Style Foldable at CES
  8. Lenovo Showcases AI-Powered Glasses, Other Concept Devices at CES
  9. iQOO Z11 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Imminent Launch in China
  10. Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Kalamkaval is on Sony Liv to Give You A SPine Chilling Vibe
  2. Ayalaan Telugu Version Streaming Now Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More
  3. 007 First Light PC System Requirements Revealed; IO Interactive Partners Nvidia for DLSS 4 Support on PC
  4. CES 2026: Motorola Things Lineup Expanded With Moto Sound Flow, Watch, Pen Ultra and Tag 2
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series Price in India Leaked a Day Ahead of January 8 Launch: Expected Features, Specifications
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD Laptop Showcased Alongside New Concept Devices at CES 2026
  7. CES 2026: Asus ProArt PZ14 With Snapdragon X2 Elite SoC Launched Alongside Zenbook Duo and Zenbook A16
  8. OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Confirmed to Feature BOE Displays With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate
  9. Lenovo Legion Go 2 SteamOS Version Revealed at CES 2026, Will Be Available From June 2026
  10. Motorola Unveils Unified AI Platform and AI Pin-Styled Wearable Device Prototype at CES 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »