IO Interactive has revealed the PC system requirements for its upcoming James Bond action-adventure game, 007 First Light. Along with hardware specifications, the studio has also detailed PC features that will come with game as part of a collaboration with Nvidia, announced at CES 2026.

007 First Light on PC will feature Nvidia DLSS 4 with multi frame generation, promising a boost in detail and performance. As part of its collaboration with Nvidia, IO Interactive presented high-framerate PC gameplay for 007 First Light in a new dev diary video, showing the game running at over 200fps at 4K with DLSS on.

IOI also announced the PC specifications for 007 First Light. The game is built on an advanced version of the studio's proprietary Glacier engine, the same engine utilised for the studio's Hitman games.

The PC specs are split across minimum and recommended system requirements. 007 First Light will take up 80GB of storage space on PC. Here are the PC system requirements for the game:

Minimum PC Hardware Requirements

Performance target: 1080p at 30fps

Processor: Intel Core i5 9500K, AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD RX 5700, Intel discreet GPU equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video RAM: 8GB

Storage: 80GB

Operating System: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Recommended PC Hardware Requirements

Performance target: 4K at 60fps

Processor: Intel Core i5 13500, AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, AMD RX 6700 XT, Intel discreet GPU equivalent

RAM: 32GB

Video RAM: 12GB

Storage: 80GB

Operating System: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

007 First Light was set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026, before IO Interactive delayed the game in December by two months. The James Bond title will now be released on May 27, 2026. Users who pre-order the game will get one-day early access along with in-game cosmetic items.