Technology News
English Edition

Ola Joins Uber, Denies Implementing Differential Pricing for iPhone, Android in India

Ola and Uber received notices from an Indian government consumer body last week.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 January 2025 13:33 IST
Ola Joins Uber, Denies Implementing Differential Pricing for iPhone, Android in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ola was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mumbai

Highlights
  • Ola said it has a homogenous pricing structure for all our customers
  • The cab service said it does not vary pricing based on mobile OS
  • Ola said it will work with CCPA to clear misunderstanding
Advertisement

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola Consumer on Friday said it does not set fares based on a user's phone model, a day after global rival Uber denied allegations of differential pricing for Android and Apple phones.

Ola and Uber received notices from an Indian government consumer body on Thursday, directed by consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, following media reports and complaints that Apple users were charged higher for the same ride than those using phones that ran on Android operating systems.

"We have a homogenous pricing structure for all our customers and we do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user's cellphone for identical rides," an Ola Consumer spokesperson said.

"We have clarified the same to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) today, and we will work with them to clear any misunderstanding in this regard."

Apple and Google have not yet responded to Reuters' requests for comments.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ola, Uber, Pricing, iPhone, Android, India
WhatsApp for iOS Testing Multi-Account Support for Managing Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $100,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Show Bearish Momentum 

Related Stories

Ola Joins Uber, Denies Implementing Differential Pricing for iPhone, Android in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Design
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 Bags FCC, TUV Rheinland Certification: Report
  3. BTC Trades at $100,000 as Most Altcoins Reflect LossesÂ 
  4. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Add Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Updates Canvas With o1 AI Model Support, Expands to ChatGPT App for macOS
  2. Rare Pterosaur Neck Bone Discovery Shows Crocodilian Bite From 76 Million Years Ago
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $100,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Show Bearish Momentum 
  4. Apple AirPods With Camera and Heart Rate Tracker Still in Development: Mark Gurman
  5. Apple Enlists Veteran Software Executive Kim Vorrath to Help Fix AI and Siri
  6. Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta to Spend Up to $65 Billion on AI in 2025
  7. Ola Joins Uber, Denies Implementing Differential Pricing for iPhone, Android in India
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Testing Multi-Account Support for Managing Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
  9. iPhone SE 4 Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests Single Rear Camera Unit
  10. Vivo V50, Vivo Y19e Reportedly Spotted on BIS Website Suggesting Imminent India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »